Ankeet Bawane To Lead, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw Included As Maharashtra Announce Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Season

With the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season set to begin, the Maharashtra Cricket Association has announced its squad for the upcoming campaign, naming Ankeet Bawane as captain. The team will begin their Ranji journey on October 15 with their opening clash against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Blend of Experience and Youth

The Maharashtra squad features a strong mix of experienced domestic stars and promising young players. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a consistent performer for both Maharashtra and India, will be a key part of the lineup. The inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who recently moved from Mumbai, adds further depth to the top order.

Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, known for his reliability in both departments, is also part of the squad and is expected to bring valuable experience to the dressing room.

Leadership and Strategic Choices

The decision to hand Bawane the captaincy is seen as a move to bring stability and consistency to the side. The middle-order batter has been a mainstay of Maharashtra cricket for several seasons, impressing with both his leadership and batting contributions in domestic tournaments.

Selectors have shown faith in the bowling attack as well, with Pradeep Dadhe and Mukesh Choudhary expected to lead the pace department, while spin responsibilities could rest on the shoulders of Saxena and Arshin Kulkarni.

Maharashtra’s Group and Schedule

Maharashtra have been placed in Group B, alongside heavyweights like Saurashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Kerala. Their first Ranji Trophy encounter begins on October 15, followed by a packed domestic schedule leading into the new year.

Focus on Redemption

After an inconsistent 2024-25 season, Maharashtra will be eager to make a strong comeback this year. With Bawane at the helm, Gaikwad’s presence in the top order, and new signings like Shaw adding power, the squad looks well-equipped to challenge for top honours in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Maharashtra squad for Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Ankeet Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Hitesh Walunj, Siddharth Mhatre, Harshal Kate, Rajneesh Gurbani.