Another Big blow to MS Dhoni's CSK, Star batter set to miss IPL 2026 initial games after Nathan Ellis ruled out of the tournament - Know details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing a mounting injury crisis just days before the start of IPL 2026, with multiple key overseas players set to miss crucial matches.

Matthew Short to Miss Opening Phase

According to Cricbuzz, Australian all-rounder Matthew Short is expected to miss the initial phase of the tournament after suffering a fractured thumb during domestic cricket. The 30-year-old is currently undergoing recovery and is likely to join the squad later in the season.

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His absence leaves a noticeable gap in CSK’s top-order flexibility and spin-bowling options, as Short was expected to play a key dual role with both bat and ball.

Recent Setback Adds to Concerns

Short’s injury comes on the back of a disappointing phase in international cricket, where he was left out of Australia’s final squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup despite being in contention earlier.

While Australia have the depth to absorb that decision, CSK’s plans were heavily reliant on Short’s all-round capabilities, especially in spin-friendly conditions.

Spin Balance Under Pressure at Chepauk

The injury presents a tactical headache for CSK, particularly at their home venue in Chennai, where spin plays a decisive role. Without Short’s off-spin, the team may need to rethink its overseas combination early in the tournament.

Players like Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, and Matt Henry could be relied upon more heavily in the opening games.

Nathan Ellis Ruled Out for Entire Season

In an even bigger setback, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a persistent hamstring injury.

Ellis was expected to lead CSK’s death bowling attack following the release of Matheesha Pathirana, making his absence a significant blow to the team’s bowling plans.

Urgent Need for Death-Bowling Replacement

With Ellis unavailable, CSK are now in urgent need of a reliable replacement who can deliver under pressure in the final overs—an area that often decides close T20 matches.

Early Leadership Test for Ruturaj Gaikwad

These back-to-back injury blows put added pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will need to quickly adapt and find the right team balance heading into the new season.

CSK Set for Season Opener vs Rajasthan Royals

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, with early team combinations likely to be shaped by these injury concerns.

CSK Squad

MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.