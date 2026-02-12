Another blow for Afghanistan ! After heart-breaking loss against South Africa, ICC punishes veteran all-rounder for...

Mohammad Nabi, the veteran Afghanistan all-rounder has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa. on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday that Nabi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for disobeying the umpire's decision during the Afghanistan vs South Africa match on Wednesday.

"Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," he added.

When did the incident take place?

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wristband.

The 41-year-old Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Thrilling end of the match

The match ended in thrilling circumstances as South Africa registered a narrow victory over Afghanistan following two dramatic Super Overs.

After both teams finished their 20 overs tied at 187, the game proceeded to a Super Over. The drama intensified as the first Super Over also ended in a tie. South Africa eventually clinched the victory in a second Super Over, leaving Afghanistan with a narrow and heartbreaking defeat.

With two losses in two games at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan now faces a steep uphill battle to qualify for the Super 8 stage.