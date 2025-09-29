Another Final, Another Failure: Shubman Gill Fails Again When It Matters Most

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: India’s young batting sensation Shubman Gill has once again failed to deliver in a high-stakes final, continuing a worrying trend in multi-nation tournaments. Despite his reputation as one of India’s most talented cricketers, Gill’s record in finals remains underwhelming, leaving questions over his ability to perform under pressure.

Gill’s Disappointing Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final

In the 2025 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Gill managed just 12 runs while India were reduced to 10/2 inside 2.3 overs chasing 147. This marked the sixth time the top-order batter has failed in a trophy match. Gill’s role as an anchor was vital, especially with India opting to play him over Yashasvi Jaiswal, but he couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shubman Gill’s Finals Record

Gill has now played eight finals in ICC and Asia Cup events, yet has struggled to make a meaningful impact. His performances across formats in finals are as follows:

WTC Final 2021: 28, 8

WTC Final 2023: 13, 18

Asia Cup Final 2023: 27*

ODI World Cup Final 2023: 4

Champions Trophy Final 2025: 31

Asia Cup Final 2025: 12

Overall, his averages in finals stand at 16.75 in Tests, 36 in ODIs, and 12 in T20Is, highlighting inconsistency when it matters most.

Tilak Varma Emerges As India’s Match-Winner

While Gill struggled, 22-year-old Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, guiding India to a memorable win. Coming in during the powerplay, Tilak played a composed yet aggressive innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking while carefully targeting bowlers like Haris Rauf. His unbeaten knock ensured India crossed the line to secure the Asia Cup 2025 title.

Tilak’s All-Round Performance

Tilak’s contributions were not limited to batting. He also took crucial catches in Pakistan’s innings, showcasing his all-round abilities. His composure under pressure and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities made him the standout performer of the final, cementing his growing reputation in Indian cricket.

Rising Concerns for Gill

With repeated failures in crucial matches, questions over Shubman Gill’s ability to perform in finals will continue to loom large. India’s investment in him and his leadership roles in the Test team and IPL franchise suggest expectations are high, but he must deliver soon or risk being overshadowed by other emerging talents like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.