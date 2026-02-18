Advertisement
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Another IND vs PAK clash likely at T20 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan storm into Super 8s; check all scenarios

Pakistan has officially secured its spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch against arch-rivals India.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Another IND vs PAK clash likely at T20 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan storm into Super 8s; check all scenarios Pic credit: ICC

The 2026 T20 World Cup is set for a surge of drama. After a tense group stage campaign that saw them on the brink of elimination, Pakistan has officially secured its spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan confirmed their spot in Super 8s on Wednesday following a high-pressure encounter against Namibia. While their earlier 61-run defeat to India had left their tournament hopes hanging by a thread, Pakistan managed to stabilize their campaign, ultimately edging out the United States on points to claim the second qualifying spot from Group A.

ALSO READ: 10 Indian stars eyeing to shine in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH after missing T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics 

 

The Road To Redemption

Pakistan's journey to the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 was anything but smooth. After a rollercoaster start, the equation for Salman Ali Agha’s side became "win or go home." Despite a looming rain threat in Colombo that could have played spoiler, Pakistan did enough to beat Namibia and ensure they wouldn't suffer a repeat of their 2024 group-stage exit.

Pakistan clinched the last remaining Super Eight berth with a 102-run win over Namibia in a key Group A clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sahibzada Farhan overcame cramps to notch an unbeaten hundred and take Pakistan to 199/3 in 20 overs in a pressure match after they had elected to bat. Namibia fell well short, folding at 97 to wrap up their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Namibia had inspired hope as they raced to a 32-run opening partnership. Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza provided the breakthrough as rushed through the defences of Jan Frylinck.

Once Pakistan spinners came into the attack, Namibia were unable to piece together a recovery. Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Volschenk (20) were the only Namibian batters to register double figures.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (1/22), leg-spinner Shadab Khan (3/19) and Usman Tariq (4/16) spun a web of mystery around the batters to complete Pakistan's biggest win in the men's T20 World Cup.

Super 8 Setup And Why A Rematch Looms 

As per ICC’s pre-tournament seeding, Pakistan enters the Super 8s as B2 (or the equivalent seeded position), placing them in a separate bracket from India initially, but making a semi-final or final showdown almost inevitable if both teams continue their form.

Fans won't have to wait long to see if the two titans can dominate their respective groups to set up the "Mother of all Cricket Matches" on the grandest stage in Ahmedabad or Mumbai.

The Super 8 stage features eight teams divided into two pre-seeded groups of four:

 

Group 1 (India's group): India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe  

Group 2 (Pakistan's group): Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England

What's Next?

The Super 8 phase kicks off on February 21. India will travel to Ahmedabad to begin their second-round campaign against South Africa, while Pakistan remains in Sri Lanka to face a formidable England side.

With both teams showing flashes of brilliance and the weight of a billion expectations behind them, the 2026 T20 World Cup is officially heating up. 

