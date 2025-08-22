Another Poor Show From 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis: Falls For Just 1 Against Australia In 2nd ODI

AUS vs SA: Promising youngster Dewald Brevis once again failed to deliver in the ODI format as South Africa took on Australia in the second match of the series. The 21-year-old right-hander, who came in at number six, managed only one run off five balls before falling to pacer Nathan Ellis. His dismissal left the home side in a tricky position during the latter stages of their innings.

Brevis Dismissed Cheaply Again

Coming into the match, many South African fans expected Brevis to make amends for his disappointing debut in the opening ODI, where he scored just six. However, the talented batter endured another brief stay at the crease. Trying to take on Ellis’ short-pitched delivery, Brevis attempted a big shot over mid-wicket but failed to time it properly. The ball went high off the bat and landed safely in the hands of Cameron Green at deep mid-wicket.

The early departure left South Africa searching for momentum in their innings, especially with the middle order already under pressure.

T20I Success Yet To Translate Into ODIs

Brevis had entered this series with his reputation sky-high after a strong T20I run against the same opponents. Representing South Africa, he finished as the highest run-getter of the T20I series, displaying his natural flair and aggressive stroke play. His stint with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL also added to the expectations.

However, ODIs have been a different challenge. Across two matches so far, Brevis has scored just seven runs combined, failing to replicate the consistency he showed in the shortest format. While his talent remains unquestioned, he will need to adapt quickly to the longer white-ball format where pacing the innings is key.

South Africa’s Situation In The Match

At the time of his dismissal, South Africa were hoping for a big finish, but Brevis’ wicket came as a setback. By the 48th over, the hosts had reached 275 for 9, with Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi at the crease, trying to push the total closer to 300.

With the series level on the line, South Africa will need their young stars like Brevis to step up in the decider if they are to challenge a strong Australian outfit.