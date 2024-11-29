Another Setback For Pakistan Cricket: ECB Bans England Players From Participating In PSL, Allows Them In IPL - Reports

In a major development, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly barred English players from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other franchise tournaments that overlap with the English domestic season. This decision comes shortly after the ECB assured the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of full player availability for the next three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ECB’s New Policy Prioritizes Domestic Competitions

According to a report, the ECB’s revised stance aims to safeguard the quality of its domestic cricket competitions, such as the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, by restricting players from joining overlapping international leagues. The policy also prevents players from switching to another league after being eliminated from an ongoing tournament, a practice known as “double-dipping.”

The board’s move is expected to impact English cricketers’ earning potential but is seen as a step toward improving the local game and maintaining the integrity of cricket globally. Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, stated:

“This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates. It strikes a balance between allowing players to earn and protecting our competitions in England and Wales.”

Additionally, players who no longer participate in first-class cricket will also be mandated to play in English domestic white-ball tournaments during the summer.

Impact on the Pakistan Super League

The PSL is directly affected by the ECB’s decision, as the tournament's 2025 edition has been rescheduled from mid-March to mid-April to avoid clashing with the ICC Champions Trophy. However, this shift has placed PSL 2025 in direct competition with IPL 2025, which begins on March 14. With the IPL’s global appeal and the ECB’s policy favoring it over other leagues, many top English players, including Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran, are set to miss the PSL.

The recent IPL mega auction held in Jeddah saw several English stars being picked by franchises, further solidifying their commitment to the Indian league over others.

PCB’s Challenges Ahead

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces an uphill task, as the absence of marquee English players from the PSL is likely to impact the league’s popularity and competitiveness. The ECB’s decision also underscores the growing divide between the IPL and other franchise leagues in terms of player participation and influence on global cricket.

As the PSL and IPL continue to vie for top talent, the ECB’s policy has tipped the scales further in favor of the Indian league. This move highlights the ongoing reshaping of cricket’s global landscape, with national boards prioritizing their domestic interests and players balancing international opportunities with lucrative franchise commitments.