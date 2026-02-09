Another twist in Indo-Pak drama as Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match against Indi

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally appealed to Pakistan to reconsider its decision to boycott the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, which is scheduled to be played on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The request, made during an emergency meeting in Lahore, marks a significant shift in the narrative after Pakistan initially announced the boycott as an act of "solidarity" with Bangladesh.

The controversy began when Bangladesh was replaced in the tournament by Scotland after refusing to travel to India, citing security concerns. In response, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the national team to participate in the tournament but skip the February 15 marquee clash against India in Colombo.



A Plea for Pragmatism

During talks involving ICC Vice-Chairman Imran Khwaja and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, BCB President Aminul Islam reportedly expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support but urged them to play the match. The primary driver for this U-turn appears to be economic.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish,” Aminul said in a statement, released by the BCB.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," Aminul added.

Notably, the India-Pakistan fixture has a huge commercial value. For boards like the BCB, which rely heavily on ICC distributions to fund their infrastructure, the cancellation of cricket’s most lucrative game represents a dire financial threat.

What’s Next?

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the coming hours to brief him on the appeals from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC). A final decision is expected by the end of Monday or early Tuesday.

If Pakistan proceeds with the boycott, they face potential sanctions from the ICC, including the loss of points and significant financial penalties. If they relish the BCB's plea, the "Mother of all Clashes" will proceed as scheduled on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.