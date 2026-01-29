Another U-turn by Bangladesh ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 as shooting team set for India travel

Bangladesh’s stance on India-bound sporting events has taken another sharp turn ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Days after refusing to send its national cricket team to India citing “security concerns”, the Bangladesh government has now cleared its shooting contingent to travel to New Delhi for the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships in February. The decision has reignited debate around Bangladesh’s inconsistent security narrative, especially with the ICC already replacing them in the T20 World Cup due to their withdrawal.

Bangladesh Clears Shooting Team for India Trip

The Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from February 2 to 14, with more than 300 shooters from 17 countries expected to compete. Bangladesh will be represented by a small contingent, including two rifle shooters competing in individual and mixed team events.

According to Dhaka-based Daily Sun, Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Ministry issued the formal government order approving the tour, despite earlier objections to the cricket team’s participation in India.

Officials justified the move by citing the controlled nature of the event.

The competition is indoors

The venue is a high-security facility

The contingent size is minimal

“The event will be held indoors within a protected area, so we do not anticipate any security concerns,” a senior ministry official said.

NRAI and Indian Authorities Confirm Participation

The National Rifle Association of India confirmed that Bangladesh’s shooters are expected to arrive as scheduled.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI that there was no indication of a withdrawal and that visa formalities were already underway after clearance from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

This confirmation effectively ends speculation over whether Bangladesh’s shooting federation would follow cricket’s hardline stance.

Why Cricket Was Treated Differently

The contrast becomes starker when viewed against Bangladesh’s recent exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh Cricket Board officials had raised security concerns after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from his IPL franchise following directives linked to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Bangladesh later requested that its group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai be moved to Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council rejected the request, stating that there was no verifiable threat to Bangladeshi players or fans and that a late venue change would disrupt tournament logistics. With no compromise reached, Bangladesh pulled out and was replaced by Scotland.

Mixed Signals From Dhaka

Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul had earlier criticised the ICC for not accommodating Bangladesh’s security concerns. However, reports now suggest that Nazrul personally consulted the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation before approving the shooting team’s travel.

Government officials reportedly believe the risks associated with a large cricket contingent, open stadiums, and multi-city travel are fundamentally different from a small, indoor shooting event held at a secured venue.