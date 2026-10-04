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Anrich Nortje eyes Test comeback after nearly 3-year gap ahead of Australia series

Anrich Nortje is targeting a return to Test cricket after nearly three-and-a-half years as South Africa prepare for their three-match series against Australia. The pacer has been rebuilding his red-ball workload and working on his action after a prolonged spell away from first-class cricket due to back injuries.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Anrich Nortje eyes Test comeback after nearly 3-year gap ahead of Australia series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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