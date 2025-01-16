Anrich Nortje Sustains Back Injury, Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy

Right-arm seamer from South Africa, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champion Trophy which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 after suffering a back injury. The extent of the injury was revealed after the pacer underwent scans on Monday.

Nortje is not in line to recover ahead of the 50-over tournament, which the Proteas will begin on 21 February against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan. South Africa will announce his replacement in due course. Nortje also missed South Africa's previous participation in an ICC event - the Cricket World Cup in 2023 in India - due to a stress fracture in his back. The 31-year-old's steady variation, bounce and pace have been pivotal in South Africa's pace unit in the white-ball format, proven by his 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is.

The right-arm speedster's last outing in the ODI format came over 15 months ago, in the Proteas' second ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein. South Africa has largely stuck with the core group that powered them to the semi-finals of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, retaining 10 of the 15 players for the Champions Trophy. The squad sees fresh additions in Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, all set to make their debut at a 50-over ICC event.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.