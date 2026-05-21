KKR star earns India A call-up, replaces Harsh Dubey in Sri Lanka tri-series squad
Anukul Roy has been drafted into the India A squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tri-series, replacing Harsh Dubey after his maiden selection to India's senior Test and ODI squads for the Afghanistan series. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in the tri-series scheduled to be held in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21.
- Anukul Roy added to India A squad for the Sri Lanka tri-series, replacing Harsh Dubey after the latter's maiden India call-up.
- Tilak Varma will lead India A, with Riyan Parag named vice-captain for the tournament in Dambulla from June 9-21.
- 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been included in the squad, alongside IPL performers Anshul Kamboj, Ayush Badoni, and Nishant Sindhu.
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All-rounder Anukul Roy has been added to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old has replaced Harsh Dubey, who has received his maiden call-up to India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan.
The tri-series, scheduled to be held from June 9-21 in Dambulla, will also feature hosts Sri Lanka 'A', and Afghanistan 'A'. Tilak Varma has been named the captain of the side, while Riyan Parag is the vice captain of the team.
"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Anukul Roy to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces Harsh Dubey, who has received his maiden call-up to India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming First Bank home series against Afghanistan," BCCI said in a release.
Anukul first made his mark as the joint-highest wicket-taker in India’s victorious ICC Men’s U19 World Cup campaign in 2018, claiming 14 wickets with his left-arm spin. Mumbai Indians signed him for Rs 20 Lakh the same year, but he featured in just one game across four seasons. Even so, he made his presence felt in the field and was regularly used by MI as a substitute fielder. Kolkata Knight Riders then secured him for Rs 20 Lakh at the 2022 auction, and he has remained with the franchise since.
Anukul has provided a crucial contribution to KKR in IPL 2026. He has taken eight wickets and also scored 43 runs. His performance was clinical in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, where he was the third-highest run-scorer. He amassed 303 runs in 10 innings at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 160.31, playing several match-winning cameos in Jharkhand’s title run.
India 'A' will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka 'A' on June 9, followed by a clash against Afghanistan 'A' on June 11. The round-robin stage continues until June 19, with the final scheduled to be played on June 21.
The squad also includes Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, and Vipraj Nigam. Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have been named as wicketkeepers, while Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, the third highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps, and Arshad Khan will handle the fast bowling department. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been added to the squad for the first time.
Updated India A squad for tri-series:
Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.
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