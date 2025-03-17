Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has shared a cryptic post on how ‘different versions’ of a person can exist in other minds. Anushka's note on Instagram came a day after her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli gave his opinion on BCCI’s new diktat regarding limiting players' family time.

The star actor's Instagram post mentioned how a ‘different you’ can exist in other people’s minds.

"A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you. The person you think of as ‘yourself’ only exists for you, and even you don’t really know who that is. Every person you meet, have a relationship with, or make eye contact on the street with, creates a version of ‘you’ in their heads," read a section of the note.

Her note also mentioned that 'you’re not the same person to your co-workers and family members.

"You’re not the same person to your mom, your dad, your siblings than you are to your co-workers, your neighbors or your friends. There are a thousand different versions of yourself out there, in people’s minds. A ‘you’ exists in each version and yet your ‘you’, ‘yourself’ isn’t really a ‘someone’ at all," it said.

Virat Kohli's Opinion On BCCI's New Travel Policy

After the Indian cricket team's crushing loss on the Australia tour in a five-match series, BCCI recently announced a strict travel policy.

One of the policies read, "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period."

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Sunday, Virat expressed disappointment with the policy.

"It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside," said Virat.

"I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," he added.