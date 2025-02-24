Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Wins Internet As Virat Kohli Dominates Pakistan Yet Again In Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli once again etched his name in cricketing folklore with a masterclass against Pakistan, guiding India to a resounding six-wicket victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His unbeaten century not only sealed India’s spot in the semifinals but also reaffirmed his status as the ultimate big-match performer. As fans erupted in joy, one reaction that stood out was from none other than Kohli’s wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, whose heartfelt post quickly went viral, capturing the essence of the moment.

King Kohli Reigns Supreme Again

Chasing a target of 242 at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli showcased his trademark composure and elegance, dismantling Pakistan’s bowling attack with precision. The former Indian captain crafted a sublime 100* off 111 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries, and anchored the innings after early setbacks. His crucial 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) ensured India’s dominance, completing the chase with 45 balls to spare.

Kohli’s love affair with Pakistan continued, as he notched up his fourth century against the arch-rivals, further solidifying his reputation as their nemesis. With this knock, he also became the third batter in ODI history to surpass 14,000 runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts

As Kohli raised his bat to celebrate his record-breaking century, social media was flooded with admiration for the modern-day great. However, it was Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post that truly won over the internet. The actress shared a heartwarming image of Kohli with a series of emoticons, capturing her immense pride and love. Fans were quick to react, with many calling her the “luckiest fan” and praising their unwavering support for each other.

Over the years, Anushka has been a pillar of strength for Kohli, standing by him through highs and lows. Her reaction was a testament to the significance of this knock, especially after Kohli faced criticism over his recent form in Test cricket. But when it comes to ODIs, particularly in run chases, there is no one better than the ‘Chase Master.’

Kohli’s Post-Match Reflection: ‘Stay in the Present’

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli expressed his satisfaction with the innings and his mindset leading into the game.

“To be honest, it feels good to contribute in a game of such magnitude. The key was to stay patient, control the middle overs, and capitalize at the right moments. Shreyas played an outstanding role, allowing me to play my natural game,” Kohli said.

When asked about handling external noise, he added, “It’s about staying in my own space and focusing on my energy levels. Expectations will always be there, but my job is to stay in the present and do what’s best for the team. If you put in the hard work, the rewards will follow.”

Match Recap: India’s Clinical Performance

Opting to bat first, Pakistan’s innings never truly gained momentum. Despite a 104-run stand between Saud Shakeel (62 off 76) and Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 77), they struggled against India’s disciplined bowling. Jasprit Bumrah (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/41) ensured Pakistan was bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs.

In response, India’s chase started with an early setback as captain Rohit Sharma fell for 20. However, Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Kohli steadied the ship before Iyer joined the party. Kohli’s calculated acceleration in the final phase ensured India got home comfortably.

Social Media Erupts: Kohli’s Brilliance Takes Over the Internet

As soon as Kohli reached his century, #KingKohli and #INDvsPAK began trending worldwide. Cricket legends, former players, and fans flooded social media with praise. Many highlighted how Kohli continues to rise on the biggest stage, proving doubters wrong yet again.

The victory propelled India into the semifinals while all but ending Pakistan’s hopes in the tournament. As India marches forward, one thing remains certain—Virat Kohli thrives under pressure, and his legacy as one of the greatest cricketers of all time continues to grow.

For fans, it wasn’t just about the win. It was about witnessing yet another chapter of Kohli’s greatness unfold, with Anushka Sharma’s reaction serving as the perfect emotional touch to a night Indian cricket lovers won’t forget anytime soon.