हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's solution to post-baby hairfall is a stylish new haircut - See Pic

Bollywood actor and wife of India men's cricket captain Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a series of photos flaunting her new haircut. 

Anushka Sharma&#039;s solution to post-baby hairfall is a stylish new haircut - See Pic
Anushka Sharma's solution to post-baby hairfall is a stylish new haircut (Instagram)

Bollywood actor and wife of India men's cricket captain Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a series of photos flaunting her new haircut. In her caption, Anushka addressed the issue of post-delivery hair fall, which as per her caption prompted the actress, who is currently traveling in England alonside Team India and husband Virat Kohli, to get a new cut and even appreciate it more. 

In the images, Anushka can be seen sporting a white t-shirt teamed with a lapel collared tan-coloured jacket, considering the weather in England. The actress accessories her look with a double-layered chain around her neck which featured several pendants. 

Alongside the series of photos Anushka wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!!And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic)." 

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's day, Anushka shared three cute photos to wish her father as well as husband Virat. 

Meanwhile, Anushka seems to be having a gala time in England. It was earlier this month, that Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton with their daughter Vamika. Anushka had shared a photo on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the Ageas Bowl stadium.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Sam Curran displays brilliant 'footy skills' to dismiss Sri Lanka batsman in T20I encounter - WATCH

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Breaking: Twitter account of Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was blocked for one hour