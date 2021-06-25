Anushka Sharma's solution to post-baby hairfall is a stylish new haircut - See Pic

Bollywood actor and wife of India men's cricket captain Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a series of photos flaunting her new haircut. In her caption, Anushka addressed the issue of post-delivery hair fall, which as per her caption prompted the actress, who is currently traveling in England alonside Team India and husband Virat Kohli, to get a new cut and even appreciate it more.

In the images, Anushka can be seen sporting a white t-shirt teamed with a lapel collared tan-coloured jacket, considering the weather in England. The actress accessories her look with a double-layered chain around her neck which featured several pendants.

Alongside the series of photos Anushka wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!!And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic)."

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's day, Anushka shared three cute photos to wish her father as well as husband Virat.

Meanwhile, Anushka seems to be having a gala time in England. It was earlier this month, that Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton with their daughter Vamika. Anushka had shared a photo on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the Ageas Bowl stadium.