Rishabh Pant's surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated him after his horrific car accident in December 2022, has given his verdict on India wicket-keeper better's somersault celebration

After his historic century in the first innings of the Leeds Test, Pant pulled off a somersault celebration, which went viral on social media.

The 27-year-old Pant had done somersault celebration for the first time in the IPL 2025 when he scored a century for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

According to Pardiwala, the Mumbai-based orthopedic surgeon, Pant could do somersaults because he has trained as a gymnast but such high intensity celebrations are unnecessary as it can risk injury.

"Rishabh trained as a gymnast. Although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility. And, that’s why he’s been doing those somersaults of late. It’s a well-practised and perfected move – unnecessary though," Dr Pardiwala Pardiwala told The Telegraph..

Pant was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, which kept him out of the game until the 2024 IPL

Notably, Pant survived a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022 when he was going to meet his family in Dehradun. His speeding car crashed into a divider and caught fire before Pant was taken to the hospital in a serious condition by two onlookers. He was initially admitted to Dehradun and had to be airlifted to Mumbai, where Pardiwala did his surgeries.

Recalling the incident, Pant’s surgeon said that the Indian-wicketkeeper was lucky to be alive and he is a much more mature human being now.

"He recognises the fact that he was extremely lucky to be alive. He’s so motivated as a cricketer. If you knew the Rishabh before this happened, he’s a much more mature human being," said Pardiwala.

"He’s very philosophical now. He appreciates life and everything that goes around it. That typically happens to anyone who’s faced death in the face. Someone who’s had a near-death experience often gets life into perspective," he added.

The India wicketkeeper-batter did extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and recovered quicker than anticipated. He returned to competitive cricket with the 2024 Indian Premier League season.