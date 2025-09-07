'Anything Less Than Serious Cricket? No, India Must Move On' : Ex-SA Batter On Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma

Former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan believes India’s ODI veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must play more competitive cricket, including domestic matches, if they are to stay prepared for the grind of international cricket and remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While he acknowledged their ability and experience, Cullinan stressed that talent alone will not be enough without consistent match practice.

Cullinan calls for domestic cricket

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Cullinan made it clear that performance at the biggest stage demands more than just experience and sporadic appearances.

"Well, I think from an ability and experience point of view, they could play, I don't think there's any doubt in that, but they'd have to be on the ground of international cricket. If I were the coach or convener of selectors, because no matter how good you are, thinking that you can just play a few games or select a few games, not put in the hours and then step in and think you're going to perform, no, that doesn't work that way," Cullinan said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Sunil Chhetri Reveals Virat Kohli Texted Him London Fitness Test Results, Compares Him To Cristiano Ronaldo

He further added that the next two years will be critical for both players leading up to the World Cup.

"So it's a bit of a catch-22, I'm not saying they need to be on the circuit all the time, but they need to have played a serious amount of cricket, especially going into the World Cup, so they're in the right physical, mental frame of mind, the grind of international cricket, being fit, then I would say yes, but anything less than that I'd say no, India move on, because that certainly doesn't work, and that's in my view. They need to be playing quality cricket for the next two years! Far more cricket than less cricket," he explained.

Cullinan backs Shubman Gill as ODI captain

Daryll Cullinan also suggested that India should look to the future by handing over the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill. The young opener has already taken charge in Tests and has briefly captained in T20 internationals. Cullinan feels Gill should be the leader in ODIs as well, regardless of Rohit’s availability.

"Yes, Gill for captaincy, irrespective of whether Rohit is playing," Cullinan said