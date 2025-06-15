'Apart From All The Silverware And Trophies...': Shubman Gill Shares His Vision For Team India Under His Captaincy

India's newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill is all set to lead the side in the five-match Test series against England, starting next week at Headingley. Shubman while talking to Dinesh Karthik in an interview for Sky Sports shared his vision for the team ahead of his first assignment.

He revealed how chasing the trophies and silverware will not be his priority instead he will look to build a fruitful environment so that the team building helps in achieving success on the field.

“It was like, not even in my dreams, I thought I wanted to be the captain of the Indian cricket team. So, apart from all the silverware and trophies aside, I really would like to build a team culture where everyone is very secure and happy,” Gill said.

“I know it can be a very difficult environment, especially with all the competition and the number of matches that we play, different squads coming in. But if I’m able to do that, I think that would be my goal. So, keeping a secure environment and making the player feel secure in his abilities and his capabilities I feel is one of the most important things that a leader has to do,” he added.

Gill also made a major revelation how he didn't inform his father about becoming Test skipper until it was official.

“I don’t even think he (father) dreamt of me being the Indian Test captain, like even myself as well. All I remember when I was young, all my dreams were to play for India and win matches. So yeah, he called me when the news broke out, I think a couple of days before. But I knew sometime before (the news flashed), but I didn’t tell him because I wanted to tell him when it’s official. But we had a very heartfelt conversation once he got to know that I’ve been named the captain,” Gill said to Sky Sports.

Shubman Gill has played 32 tests and has 1893 runs in 59 innings. The right hand batter has scored 5 ravishing tons and 7 half centuries with an average of 35.05. Gill was an integral part of India's Gabba victory against Australia and he stamped his place in the team post his crucial knock in that match.