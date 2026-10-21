/Arafat Minhas creates history, becomes third Pakistan cricketer after Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq to...

Pakistan's rising star Arafat Minhas delivered a performance for the ages at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, becoming only the third men's cricketer from Pakistan to score a half-century and claim a five-wicket haul in the same One-Day International.
Arafat, the 21-year-old all-rounder joined Pakistani cricket royalty alongside Shahid Afridi (who achieved it three times) and Abdul Razzaq (once) in elite list, powering Pakistan to an emphatic 87-run victory over England in the Tri-Nation Series on Tuesday.
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Walking in under pressure at No. 7, Minhas showcased composure and calculated aggression. After stabilizing the innings and consolidating Pakistan's position, he shifted gears effortlessly to punish England's bowling attack.
Minhas struck a rapid 59 off 58 balls, featuring nine boundaries, to propel Pakistan toward a commanding total of 302/9 in 50 overs. His lower-middle-order counterattack provided the decisive momentum swing heading into the second half of the match.
If his knock was vital, his bowling display was outright destructive. Operating with tight lines attacking the stumps, Minhas ripped through England’s batting lineup.
England struggled to counter his variations and discipline, collapsing to 215 all out. Minhas finished with career-best figures of 6 for 40 in 8.4 overs, sealing Pakistan’s 87-run win and rightfully earning the Player of the Match award.
Joining An Elite Fraternity
Achieving a 50-plus score and taking five or more wickets in a single ODI remains one of the rarest feats in men's international cricket. With this display, Minhas becomes just the third Pakistani man to accomplish the double:
Shahid Afridi: First reached the milestone in 2000 against England in Lahore (61 runs & 5/40) and famously achieved the double three times in his ODI career.
Abdul Razzaq: Reached the mark in 2002 against South Africa in Kimberley (77 runs & 5/48).
Arafat Minhas: Achieved against England in Rawalpindi (59 runs & 6/40).
Arafat Minhas, who claimed the wickets of England captain Harry Brook and experienced players such as Adil Rashid, Will Jacks and Jamie Overton, said he tried to vary his line and length during his spell to ensure the opposition batters were never settled.
"I have kept my plans simple. There was not much help for the spinners in the first match. The pitch was on the slower side today, which helped me," Arafat, who starred for Pakistan at the 2024 edition of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, was quoted as saying by ICC.
"Variations are very important for a spinner as they help in deceiving the batters. I have worked on my variations," he added.
Arafat's performance drew praise from many of Pakistan's more senior players, with skipper Shaheen Afridi singling out the youngster for his efforts.
"The form of Arafat and fast bowlers is good signs for us. Arafat is a very good talent and he is a proper all-rounder, which bodes well for us. Hopefully, he will deliver for us in many more games in the future," Shaheen said.
Arafat looks certain to come into contention for Pakistan's squad at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year and Shaheen said all of his side's plans were based around next year's showpiece that will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
"As a team we have done some good things but we need to improve further as we are looking to build towards the World Cup," he said.
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