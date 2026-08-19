/Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran getting married on November 10 in Greece?

Family Remarks And Public Commentary

The narrative gained fresh momentum in June 2026, when veteran actor and Anirudh’s uncle, Y.G. Mahendran, discussed his nephew's personal life during an interview with Kutty Padmini on KPTV. During the broadcast, Mahendran stated, “That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married”. Furthermore, he complimented Kavya Maran, characterizing the pair as a strong match and commending her professional achievements in leading a major Indian Premier League franchise.