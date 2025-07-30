Advertisement
GAUTAM GAMBHIR OVAL PITCH CONTROVERSY

Are Oval Pitch Curator’s Double Standards Exposed? Gambhir Denied Access While McCullum Was Allowed

Gautam Gambhir's fiery clash with Oval curator Lee Fortis over pitch access sparks controversy, as viral photo with Brendon McCullum exposes alleged double standards ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As anticipation builds for the series-deciding fifth Test between India and England at The Oval, a fresh controversy has overshadowed the cricketing narrative. India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s heated exchange with Oval’s chief curator Lee Fortis on Tuesday has sparked a storm of criticism and debate around fairness, protocol, and possible bias—particularly after a photo of Fortis standing on the same pitch with England coach Brendon McCullum went viral.

Gambhir vs Groundsman: Clash Erupts Over Pitch Access

The confrontation reportedly began when Fortis instructed Indian support staff to stand 2.5 metres away from the pitch during a routine inspection. The directive didn’t sit well with Gambhir, who confronted Fortis in full view of players and support staff. “You don’t tell any of us what we need to do. You are just a groundsman—nothing beyond,” Gambhir was heard saying.

Fortis replied, “I will have to report this,” escalating tensions further. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who stepped in to calm tempers, later stated, “It was surprising. We were just looking at the pitch in joggers, not spikes. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Photo With McCullum Sparks Accusations of Hypocrisy

Just hours after the confrontation, a 2023 Ashes photo surfaced showing Fortis standing on the pitch with England head coach Brendon McCullum just 48 hours before a Test match—under similar conditions. The image, widely circulated on social media, led to accusations of “double standards” and partial treatment.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra posted the viral image with a scathing caption: “Why are you looking at this pitch, brother? You stay 25 metres away. This is what the groundsman said to Gambhir. And yet, here’s the same curator on the pitch with McCullum. Different rules for different people?”

India Chooses Diplomacy Over Protest

Despite the high-profile spat, India has chosen not to lodge an official complaint with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Kotak explained the rationale, stating, “It’s okay to be protective about the pitch, but not to this extent. Gautam just reacted like any head coach would when someone talks down to their team.”

He also revealed that members of the squad had prior concerns about Fortis’ attitude. “We’d heard before this game that he isn’t the easiest person to deal with.”

England’s Quiet, ECB’s Silence

While Fortis has maintained a low profile since the incident—only remarking that Gambhir was “a bit touchy”—the ECB has remained silent. The Oval, long regarded as a model venue under Fortis’ stewardship and recipient of multiple best pitch awards, now finds its reputation in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

What has further irked fans and pundits is the lack of consistency in ground protocols. On Monday, just a day before the spat, England’s coaching staff—including Rob Key and Brendon McCullum—walked freely on the pitch in casual attire, facing no restrictions.

