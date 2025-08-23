Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retiring? Rajeev Shukla Say This Ahead Of Farewell Series Rumours

The cricketing fraternity has been buzzing with speculation over a potential farewell series for Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed all such rumours, firmly stating that the two modern-day greats remain integral to India’s ODI World Cup 2027 plans.

In an interaction during the UPT20 League, Shukla questioned why fans and pundits were already discussing farewells when both stars are actively preparing for India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia (October 19–25, 2025).

“When Did They Retire?” – Shukla Quashes Speculation

Responding to a direct query on whether Kohli and Rohit would be given a farewell series similar to Sachin Tendulkar, Shukla was candid:

“They haven’t retired, have they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you already talking about farewell? BCCI’s policy is clear – we never ask anyone to retire. That decision lies solely with the player, and we respect it.”

This statement not only reaffirmed the board’s stance but also served as a reminder that both men are still pivotal to India’s 50-over ambitions. Shukla further highlighted Kohli’s supreme fitness levels and Rohit’s consistent batting form, dismissing notions that their time in ODIs is nearing an end.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli: Still the Backbone of Indian ODI Cricket

Both players may have stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is, but in ODIs, they continue to deliver. India’s recent triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 was powered by their brilliance—

Virat Kohli’s match-winning century against Pakistan in the group stages and his composed semi-final knock reminded fans why he is still regarded as one of the greatest ODI chasers.

Rohit Sharma’s 76 in the final against New Zealand provided the spark that led India to their first ICC ODI title in 12 years.

These performances underline why farewell talks are misplaced. Both batters have shown they remain match-winners on the big stage, and their hunger to perform hasn’t diminished.

BCCI’s Clear Policy on Player Retirements

Historically, Indian cricket has witnessed emotional farewells—whether it was Tendulkar’s retirement in 2013 or MS Dhoni’s quiet exit in 2020. But Shukla made it clear that the board does not dictate retirement decisions.

“BCCI never tells a player when to retire. It has to come from the cricketer himself. Rohit and Virat will decide their own futures, and till then, they remain part of India’s ODI plans.”

This approach allows legends to script their own goodbyes, ensuring respect for their contributions while giving the team continuity and balance.

Australia Tour 2025: A Crucial Test Ahead

The upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia from October 19–25 will serve as the perfect stage for Rohit and Kohli to silence doubts over their futures. Both players have resumed training and are expected to anchor India’s batting line-up.

The series is not just about immediate results but also about laying the groundwork for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. For India, having two proven performers with World Cup-winning experience could prove invaluable in grooming the next generation.

Why Fans Should Stop Worrying About Farewells

Speculation around retirement often overshadows current performances. Shukla’s remarks are a timely reminder that instead of debating when the duo will hang up their boots, fans should relish the opportunity to watch them dominate once again.

Virat Kohli remains one of the fittest cricketers globally, his discipline and hunger setting benchmarks for the younger lot.

Rohit Sharma’s leadership and ability to provide explosive starts continue to be India’s biggest assets in white-ball cricket.

As Shukla said: “When that bridge comes, we’ll cross it. For now, enjoy watching them play.”