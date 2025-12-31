Advertisement
NewsCricketArjun Tendulkar Faces Former Team Mumbai For First Time In Vijay Hazare Trophy
ARJUN TENDULKAR

Arjun Tendulkar Faces Former Team Mumbai For First Time In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar marked a significant chapter in his domestic career as he turned out against Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after switching teams.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arjun Tendulkar Faces Former Team Mumbai For First Time In Vijay Hazare TrophyImage Credit:- X

Arjun Tendulkar marked a significant chapter in his domestic career as he turned out against Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after switching teams. Having spent his early cricketing years within Mumbai’s strong domestic setup, the left-arm pacer found himself facing many familiar faces in a high-profile group-stage clash.

The encounter carried emotional weight, as Mumbai had been the foundation of Tendulkar’s cricketing journey before he moved to Goa in search of greater opportunities and consistent playing time.

Why Arjun Tendulkar Chose to Leave Mumbai

Despite being part of a strong Mumbai setup, opportunities at the senior level were limited due to intense competition. Seeking regular match exposure and a defined role, Tendulkar made the strategic decision to join Goa ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season.

The move has allowed him to develop as a bowling all-rounder, gain confidence, and shoulder more responsibility, something that was difficult to achieve in a star-studded Mumbai squad.

Facing a Familiar Opposition

Arjun Tendulkar had a tough outing against his former team, Mumbai, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, conceding 47 runs in six overs without taking a wicket. Playing against Mumbai for the first time since switching to Goa, he struggled to contain Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored freely before getting out for 46. Arjun also failed to make an impact in his second spell as Mumbai continued to dominate.

Overall, Arjun has had a below-par tournament so far, remaining wicketless in three matches and scoring just 20 runs across two innings. While he showed promise in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he will be eager to improve his performance in the remaining matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Playing XIs - Goa vs Mumbai

Mumbai (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Tanush Kotian, Sylvester DSouza, Tushar Deshpande

Goa (Playing XI): Snehal Kauthankar, Kashyap Bakhale, Abhinav Tejrana, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lalit Yadav, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Arjun Tendulkar, Shubham Tari, Vasuki Koushik

Live Tv

