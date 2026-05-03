Arjun Tendulkar roped in by Mumbai franchise amidst IPL 2026; gets massive 400% hike

ARCS Andheri has made a significant investment in Arjun Tendulkar during the T20 Mumbai League auction, acquiring the talented all-rounder for a sum of Rs 10 lakh.Despite not yet taking the field for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the active IPL 2026 season,

New deal

Arjun Tendulkar's market appeal surged in his hometown. During the auction proceedings on May 2, the 26 year old cricketer became a primary focus of the day's most vigorous bidding. This development represents a major turning point for Tendulkar as he enters the city based tournament with a lucrative new deal.

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Financial Gains at the T20 Mumbai League Auction

Tendulkar entered the event with a modest base price of Rs 2 lakhs. However, the valuation for the left arm seamer rose rapidly as various franchises competed for his services. Ultimately, his price jumped by 400 percent, concluding at ₹10 lakhs when the ARCS Andheri team won the bidding battle to add the all-rounder to their lineup.

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Team Dynamics and Notable Teammates

At ARCS Andheri, Tendulkar will be part of a roster featuring high profile domestic and international athletes. This includes Indian international Shivam Dube, who played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup victories in 2024 and 2026. Dube remains the icon player for the franchise with a ₹20 lakh retention fee. Additionally, the team strengthened its ranks by signing Musheer Khan for ₹11 lakhs during the same auction.

From a financial perspective, this deal is a substantial boost for Arjun. The Rs 10 lakh T20 Mumbai League salary constitutes 33 percent of his IPL earnings. He is currently with the LSG squad after being traded from the Mumbai Indians (MI) under the management led by Rishabh Pant prior to the 2026 season. His IPL contract remains at Rs 30 lakh, matching the amount he received during his time with the five time champions.

Regulatory Clearance from the MCA

Because Tendulkar has played domestic cricket for Goa since the 2022-23 season, he required special permission from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to join the local league. Although he only played two T20 matches for Mumbai early in his career, the MCA issued an exception because he was born in Mumbai and has not appeared in other state level T20 leagues in the last year. BCCI rules generally limit players to one state run league per year outside of the IPL.

A comparable exception was granted to wicketkeeper batter Siddhant Addhatrao, who previously played for Puducherry. With these administrative hurdles cleared, the league is prepared to host a highly competitive environment. The competition is slated for the first week of June, scheduled between the end of IPL 2026 and the start of the Mumbai monsoon.