Arjun Tendulkar picks career-best 4/10 in SMAT, sis Sara Tendulkar reacts, says THIS

Arjun Tendulkar's hard work is finally repeaing dividends now. After leaving Mumbai cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's son joined Goa and he has begun the journey in great fashion, picking up his career-best figure of 4/10 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash vs Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (October 14). However, his side Go ended up losing side, getting defeated in hands of Hyderabad by 37 runs. BCCI shared a video of Arjun Tendulkar's four wickets. They wrote in caption: "Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad."

Take a look the at the BCCI's post below:

Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad



Watch the left-arm pacer's bowling spell here — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 14, 2022

Father Sachin is yet to react on this achievement of his son on social media. We are very sure he must have felt proud on achievement. He would like to do more better days of his son doing magic with the ball on the cricket field and till then he may choose to stay quiet. However, Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar has reacted on her brother getting thefour-wicket haul vs Hyderabad in SMAT. She shared the post of Mumbai Indians on her Instagram Story and wrote: "So proud of this one".

Take a look at Sara's reaction on her brother's four-wicket haul in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Goa:

Sara and Arjun share an amazing bond. Sara usually shares beautiful bro-sis moments on her Instagram. While Arjun has chosen the same path as his father, that is cricket and is slowly and steadily building his career, Sara turned to modelling at the start of this year as she posed for a leading clothing brand. However, last month Sara resumed her studies. She is back to her alma mater University College in London to study further. She keeps posting about her new student life from London and the fans cannot get enough of these updates.