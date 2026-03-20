Arjun Tendulkar’s Sachin-style bat stuns Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2026 debut, video goes viral - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar has made an immediate statement at Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026, impressing captain Rishabh Pant with his old-school batting approach, heavy bat preference, and sharp work ethic just days after his wedding. The 26-year-old all-rounder’s early impact in the LSG camp has quickly become a talking point, especially as he looks to revive his IPL career with a fresh start.

For Arjun Tendulkar, this is more than just another pre-season. After limited opportunities with Mumbai Indians, the move to LSG offers a reset. Early impressions in camp often shape team combinations, and Pant’s public admiration signals that Arjun is already in serious contention.

Pant impressed by Arjun’s technique and mindset

During a training session at the Ekana Stadium, a candid interaction between Pant and Arjun went viral. What stood out was not just the conversation but what it revealed.

Arjun uses a bat weighing around 1220 grams

He avoids going below 1200 grams, a rarity in modern T20 cricket

He credited his preference to his father’s influence

Pant, known for his aggressive modern style, appeared genuinely surprised by the choice.

But the bigger takeaway was Arjun’s clarity. His explanation was simple: with a heavier bat, even minimal contact can generate power. That philosophy is rooted in timing rather than brute force, a contrast to current T20 trends.

The Sachin Tendulkar influence is evident

Arjun’s approach strongly mirrors that of his father, Sachin Tendulkar, who famously used one of the heaviest bats in international cricket.

Sachin’s bats often ranged between 1310–1315 grams, and instead of reducing weight over time, he evolved technique and bat design.

This had two key advantages:

Greater control through timing and balance

Ability to generate power without excessive swing

Arjun appears to be adopting a similar blueprint. In an era dominated by lighter bats and power-hitting, this stands out as a calculated, technically driven choice.

Dedication after wedding catches attention

Another moment that impressed Pant and the LSG management was Arjun’s immediate return to training after his wedding to Saaniya Chandhok.

Pant’s reaction summed it up:

Surprise at Arjun joining camp “the very next day”

Appreciation for his commitment and enthusiasm

In a long IPL season, such intent often translates into trust from team management. For a player fighting for a place in the XI, these signals matter.

Can Arjun Tendulkar finally break through?

Arjun’s IPL numbers so far remain modest:

5 matches across two seasons

Limited impact with both bat and ball

However, context is crucial. He has never had a consistent run of games.

At LSG, the scenario is different:

New leadership under Pant

A fresh team environment

Less baggage compared to his Mumbai stint

If he converts these early impressions into performances, IPL 2026 could be his breakthrough season.

Tactical role LSG could explore

From a team balance perspective, Arjun offers flexibility:

Left-arm seam option in powerplay

Lower-order hitting potential

Ability to adapt to different match situations

Given LSG’s need for balance, especially in Indian all-rounder slots, Arjun fits a tactical gap if he delivers consistently.