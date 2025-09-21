IND vs PAK: India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again proved that he is as entertaining off the field as he is on it. After India’s convincing win against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the skipper left the press box in splits with a hilarious response to a reporter’s question during the post-match press conference.

“Business End? Arre Dada, Abhi To Chalu Hua Hai”

When a reporter claimed that the Asia Cup 2025 was heading into its “business end,” Suryakumar responded with a trademark, tongue-in-cheek reply. “Arre dada, abhi to chalu hua hai yaar, business end kaise ho gaya? (The tournament just started, how is it business end already?)” he quipped, drawing laughter from everyone present. The light-hearted moment perfectly reflected the calm yet confident mood within the Indian camp as they head into the crucial Super Four stage.

India’s Perfect Group Stage Run

Team India finished the group stage with a 100 per cent winning record, triumphing in all three matches to storm into the Super Four. In their first meeting with Pakistan earlier in the tournament, Suryakumar top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, guiding India to a clinical chase of a modest 128-run target in just 15.5 overs. Interestingly, in eight of the last nine T20Is between India and Pakistan, the chasing side has emerged victorious, with the lone exception being India’s win while batting first in the T20 World Cup clash in New York last year.

Focus on One Game at a Time

Despite India’s dominant run so far, Suryakumar stressed the importance of staying grounded ahead of their Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai.

“I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had 3 good games also. We are actually focusing on what we can do best… we will take one game at a time,” he said.

The skipper also dismissed the notion that India’s earlier victory over Pakistan gives them an edge, saying, “It doesn’t give us an edge that we have played them once and had a good game. We will have to start from scratch, and whoever plays well will win.”

IND vs PAK Super Four Clash Today: Dubai Showdown

India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes Super Four encounter at the Dubai International Stadium today. With both teams eyeing a spot in the final, the clash promises fireworks, with Suryakumar’s fearless leadership and India’s strong form adding to the anticipation.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.