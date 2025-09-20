Arshdeep Singh Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

Arshdeep Singh etched his name into the record books on Friday, becoming the first Indian male cricketer to reach the landmark of 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. The left-arm seamer achieved the milestone during India’s group-stage clash against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, dismissing Vinayak Shukla to seal his place in history.

Having been benched in recent games, Arshdeep returned to the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah and made the opportunity count in style. He reached the milestone in just 64 matches, the fastest by an Indian pacer, underlining his consistency and value in the shortest format.

India Survives Scare to Beat Oman

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After Abhishek's dismissal, the innings revolved around Sanju Samson’s composed 56 off 45 balls, laced with three boundaries and three sixes. Tilak Varma (29 off 18) and Axar Patel (26 off 13) played brisk cameos, while Harshit Rana’s late six ensured India closed on a competitive 188/8.

Chasing a challenging total of 189 runs, Oman’s innings was built around their experienced top order. Jatinder Singh made 32, before captain Aamir Kaleem lit up the chase with 64 off 46 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes. He was complemented by Hammad Mirza’s entertaining 51 off 33 balls, which briefly swung momentum Oman’s way.

Fifties from Hammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem went in vain as India beat Oman by 21 runs in their last league match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

What It Means

India’s win ensured their progress to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, while Arshdeep’s milestone highlighted his rise as a leader of the attack in T20Is. His achievement also comes at a crucial time, with India eyeing major ICC tournaments in the next 12 months.

For Oman, the spirited fight against the defending champions will boost their confidence, even in defeat, as they continue to prove their growing stature in world cricket.