On Wednesday, India's star seamer Arshdeep Singh became the highest wicket-taker for his team in T20 Internationals. He has now taken 97 wickets, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 victims, during the first T20I game against England in Edem Gardens in Kolkata. Back in 2022, Arshdeep made his T20I debut and he took 61 game to reach the feat which is 19 games lesser than Chahal's 80 appearances in the shortest format of the game.

While taking part in the first T20I game against England, the 25-year-old pacer scalped the wickets of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett at a quick interval.

India's highest wicket-takers in the T20I format

Arshdeep Singh - 97*

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90

Jasprit Bumrah - 89

Hardik Pandya - 89*

Talking about the first T20I game between India and England, the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to field first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Indian bowlers were brilliant as they restricted the English side to just 132 runs in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball as he took three wickets while the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each. For England, it was the captain Jos Buttler who starred with the bat, scoring 68 runs. Apart from him, none of the English batters managed to stay for a longer period of time.

India's Playing XI - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England's Playing XI - Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.