Arshdeep Singh Goes Viral Recreating ‘Final Match, What’s Happening?’ Moment After India-Pakistan Thriller

India once again stamped its dominance in Asian cricket, clinching their ninth Asia Cup title with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 final. While Tilak Varma stood tall with a match-winning knock, it was Arshdeep Singh’s hilarious post-match video that lit up social media and added a light-hearted twist to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Pakistan Start Strong Before Kuldeep’s Magic Turns the Tide

Batting first, Pakistan looked in complete control after Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century powered them to 107/1 in just 12 overs. The Men in Green seemed set for a formidable total, but India’s Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) spun a web around the middle order. His sensational spell triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, folding for 146 with five balls to spare.

Kuldeep’s variations and control under pressure not only broke partnerships but also highlighted why he remains India’s premier spin weapon in high-stakes encounters.

India’s Top-Order Stumble Before Tilak Varma’s Masterclass

Chasing 147, India’s innings began disastrously as Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf ripped through the top order, leaving the Men in Blue reeling at 20/3. The pressure was immense, the crowd tense, and the final hanging in balance.

Enter Tilak Varma, who played the innings of his life. Anchoring from one end, he remained calm, soaking up the early pressure before gradually shifting gears. His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls showcased maturity beyond his years. Crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33 off 21) steadied the ship, while Rinku Singh’s finishing touch sealed the deal with two balls to spare.

Tilak’s ability to pace his innings in a crunch final not only won him the Player of the Match award but also marked a defining moment in his young international career.

The Viral Twist: Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma Recreate Meme

While India celebrated on the field, the dressing room was buzzing with laughter courtesy of Arshdeep Singh’s viral video. The pacer, who did not feature in the XI for the final, recreated the iconic Pakistani meme moment—“Final match you perform, what’s happening?”—with none other than Tilak Varma, the star of the night.

In the clip, Arshdeep playfully posed the viral question to Tilak. Initially, Tilak quipped, “Nothing happening, no one to tell, ground is empty.” On being asked again, he laughed and changed his response: “A lot happening—winning celebration, and lot of happening.”

The video, instantly shared across Twitter and Instagram, became one of the most talked-about moments of the final, blending cricketing brilliance with light-hearted humor. Fans hailed the camaraderie between the two players, highlighting how Team India balances serious competition with joyous team spirit.

A Victory Beyond the Scoreboard

The Asia Cup 2025 final wasn’t just about runs and wickets—it was about resilience, rivalry, and celebration. India’s bowlers staged a stunning comeback, Tilak Varma emerged as the new match-winner, and the post-match antics showed the lighter side of the game.

The clash also carried emotional weight off the field. The presentation ceremony was delayed by over an hour as Pakistan’s players were slow to emerge, reflecting the heartbreak of yet another defeat to their arch-rivals. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for India, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the team’s fighting spirit.