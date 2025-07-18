Injury Scare Hits India Ahead of 4th Test, Pacer May Miss Crucial Manchester Clash

Team India’s preparations for the fourth Test of the ongoing India vs England 2025 Test series took a massive hit as Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during a net session in Beckenham. The young left-arm pacer, who was tipped to make his Test debut in Manchester, sustained a cut while trying to stop a ball during practice. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Arshdeep was rushed to the doctor, and whether he needs stitches will determine his availability.

The setback couldn’t have come at a worse time. With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the upcoming Manchester Test is a do-or-die fixture. The team is already grappling with Rishabh Pant’s finger injury from the third Test at Lord’s, and now Arshdeep’s uncertain status has thrown India’s bowling combinations into disarray.

Siraj’s Workload Mounts as Bumrah’s Availability Hangs in Balance

The injury to Arshdeep has reignited concerns over the Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj workload management. Bumrah, who played a pivotal role at Lord’s with a seven-wicket haul, was originally set to be rotated for one of the last two Tests. However, with the series on the line and Arshdeep potentially unavailable, the management now faces a selection dilemma.

Mohammed Siraj, India’s workhorse, has already bowled 109 overs in six innings, the most by any Indian bowler on the tour. Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged Siraj’s incredible commitment, calling him the “lion-hearted” core of the bowling attack, but emphasized the importance of managing his workload smartly.

“He doesn’t always get the results, but you know something will happen every time he runs in. It’s now even more important to protect him to ensure he stays effective,” ten Doeschate added.

India’s Bowling Depth Tested Amid Must-Win Pressure

The injury to Arshdeep not only weakens India’s backup options but also underscores the fragility of their current bowling depth. With Bumrah’s workload being tightly managed and Siraj on the brink of exhaustion, India’s strategy of rotating pacers has been severely compromised.

If Arshdeep is ruled out, the selectors may have to fall back on either an out-of-form pacer or gamble with an extra spinner, which could be risky given English conditions. India had hoped to use Arshdeep to give either Bumrah or Siraj a breather, especially after the intensity of the third Test where they lost by just 22 runs.

Ten Doeschate Hints at Late Call for Manchester Test

With uncertainty looming, ten Doeschate confirmed that a final decision on Bumrah and the overall pace attack would be made closer to the Manchester Test.

“We know we’ve got Bumrah for one of the last two. Now that the series hinges on the Manchester Test, there’s a strong case to play him there,” he said.

This signals that while the team wants to preserve Bumrah for long-term goals, the immediate need to level the series may force them to unleash their premier pacer despite workload concerns.

Series at Tipping Point: India Must Win Last Two Tests

With England leading 2-1, India must win both the fourth and fifth Tests to claim the series. The narrow defeat at Lord’s exposed batting vulnerabilities and over-reliance on key bowlers. The Manchester Test could now define India’s tour—not just in terms of results, but also how they manage player fitness and squad depth under pressure.