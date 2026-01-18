Advertisement
NewsCricketIndia Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Arshdeep Singhs Magical Comeback Exposes Team India’s Selection Blunder By Gautam Gambhir - WATCH
ARSHDEEP SINGH

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Arshdeep Singh's Magical Comeback Exposes Team India’s Selection Blunder By Gautam Gambhir - WATCH

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, the Indian team management made the bold call to bench Prasidh Krishna in favor of Arshdeep.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arshdeep, known for his ability to move the ball both ways, looked refreshed and rhythmic from his very first over.
  • His early breakthrough allowed Harshit Rana to attack from the other end.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Arshdeep Singh's Magical Comeback Exposes Team India's Selection Blunder By Gautam Gambhir - WATCH

IIn a high-stakes series finale where every selection is scrutinized, Arshdeep Singh proved exactly why he remains India’s go-to man for early breakthroughs. Returning to the playing XI for the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, the left-arm seamer produced a spell of "comeback magic" that immediately justified Captain Shubman Gill’s faith.

A Masterstroke Selection

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, the Indian team management made the bold call to bench Prasidh Krishna in favor of Arshdeep. The decision was rooted in the need for early swing and a different angle to unsettle the Black Caps' top order. At the toss, Gill noted the tactical shift, and it didn't take long for the move to pay dividends.

Arshdeep, known for his ability to move the ball both ways, looked refreshed and rhythmic from his very first over. While the Holkar Stadium is often a graveyard for bowlers, Arshdeep found a way to extract movement that seemed to evade others.

Dismantling the Top Order

The magic of Arshdeep’s comeback was personified in his clinical dismissal of Henry Nicholls. After building pressure with a string of dots, Arshdeep unleashed a delivery that jagged back with signature precision, cleaning up Nicholls for 0 and leaving the visitors reeling. It wasn't just the wicket, but the control; Arshdeep conceded only 10 runs in his opening three-over burst, including a maiden, effectively stifling New Zealand's scoring rate to a mere 3.30 per over.

Impact on the Decider

His early breakthrough allowed Harshit Rana to attack from the other end, resulting in the dismissal of Devon Conway. Together, the duo reduced New Zealand to a precarious 21-2 within the first six overs.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell had expressed excitement at the prospect of winning a series on Indian soil, but Arshdeep’s disciplined return has significantly complicated that ambition. As the match progresses into the middle overs, India sits in a commanding position, thanks to the left-armer who rediscovered his magic just when his country needed it most. With 120 ODIs now played between these two sides, Arshdeep’s comeback performance adds another clinical chapter to India's home dominance.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

