Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990256https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/arshdeep-singh-predicts-big-runs-from-virat-rohit-duo-in-ranchi-odi-against-south-africa-2990256.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Arshdeep Singh Predicts Big Runs From Virat-Rohit Duo In Ranchi ODI Against South Africa

After a tough 2-0 defeat in the recent Test series against South Africa, India now shifts its focus to the limited-overs leg, hoping to turn fortunes around as the three-match ODI series begins on Sunday in Ranchi.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arshdeep Singh Predicts Big Runs From Virat-Rohit Duo In Ranchi ODI Against South AfricaImage Credit:- X

The series will also witness the much-anticipated comeback of Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who return to ODI action after their impressive performances in Australia back in October, when Rohit smashed a match-winning unbeaten 121, and Kohli contributed an effortless 74*, stitching a 168-run stand.

Speaking on JioStar ahead of the first ODI, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh expressed excitement about sharing the field with the legendary duo once again. He believes that their form with the bat will silence any criticism. “Virat bhai and Rohit bhai will do their talking with the bat. Watching them time the ball beautifully in practice is a nightmare for any bowler, but as a teammate, it’s thrilling. I’m expecting big scores from them in the first ODI,” Arshdeep said.

The left-arm pacer also opened up on his approach to adapting to match situations, emphasising his role as a wicket-taker for the team. “Wherever you play, adapting to conditions quickly is vital. You assess the pitch, study the batters, and choose your variations wisely based on your rhythm. Whether at home or away, my job is to give my best and pick wickets,” he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will lead India in this series as a stand-in captain due to Shubman Gill’s injury. Gill injured himself during the first Test in Kolkata and, after failing to recover in time, has been sidelined from both the remainder of the Test series and the ODIs.

As India looks to avenge the Test series loss, fans are eager to see whether the experience of Kohli and Rohit, now focusing exclusively on ODI cricket, will help the Men in Blue bounce back strong against the Proteas.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Broadband Subscribers In India Up At 999.81 Million In October: Govt Data
electronics
Effortless Daily Ironing With the Top 4 Best Dry Irons for Smooth Clothes
Air India plane
The Vanishing Jumbo! Air India ‘Forgets’ Boeing 737 For 13 Years
Electric Kettle
4 Stainless-Steel Electric Kettles for Quick, Safe and Everyday Boiling Needs
Kanathil Jameela Death
Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Expresses Grief
kitchen appliances
Top Induction Cooktops for Fast, Safe, and Smart Cooking at Home
Technology news
Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Other Apps To Block Access Without Active SIM
Home Essentials
Best Artificial Potted Plants for Home and Office Decoration
Bedbugs
Bloodsucking Spy: Bedbugs Become Secret Agents in Science Breakthrough
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis