Arshdeep Singh Rewards Himself With A New Mercedes G-Wagon Worth Rs 3 Crore

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has treated himself to a stunning new ride, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, reportedly worth around Rs 3-4 crore, shortly after returning home from India’s recent tour of Australia. The Punjab-based pacer shared glimpses of his brand-new luxury SUV on social media, posing proudly beside the matte-finished vehicle along with his family members. The pictures quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

A Dream Car for the Rising Indian Pacer

Arshdeep’s latest purchase is one of the most coveted SUVs in India. The Mercedes G-Wagon, known for its commanding road presence and rugged off-road capabilities, has become a favourite among celebrities and athletes. While the base ex-showroom price of the SUV starts around Rs 3 crore, the on-road cost of Arshdeep’s model is estimated to touch Rs 4 crore, depending on the variant and optional features. His choice reflects both his growing success in international cricket and his evolving lifestyle as one of India’s most promising young stars.

Symbol of Success and Celebration

The car purchase comes right after Arshdeep’s impressive performances during the Australia tour, where he once again demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure. Over the past two years, he has become one of India’s most dependable bowlers in white-ball cricket, earning praise for his composure and accuracy.

With this new acquisition, Arshdeep joins a long list of Indian cricketers who own luxury cars, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul. For many fans, the moment symbolised a “well-deserved reward” for the young bowler’s dedication and growth on the international stage.

While Arshdeep continues to remain humble and focused on his cricketing journey, his Mercedes G-Wagon stands as a testament to how far talent and hard work can take a player, both on and off the field.