Arshdeep Singh Set For Test Debut As Selectors Eye Fresh Pace Options For England Series

As India prepares for the high-profile India vs England Test series 2025, the spotlight is on Arshdeep Singh, who is on the cusp of receiving his maiden Test call-up. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer, already a force in T20 Internationals, is set to bring a refreshing angle to India’s predominantly right-arm pace attack—one that has lacked a genuine left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan’s retirement. With 99 wickets in just 63 T20Is, Arshdeep’s white-ball prowess is undeniable. However, it’s his evolution and readiness for red-ball cricket, especially after a vital stint with Kent in the County Championship, that now makes him a compelling candidate for Test cricket.

India vs England: Why Arshdeep’s Inclusion Makes Strategic Sense

India’s pace battery is in flux. Jasprit Bumrah remains the leader of the attack, but his workload needs careful management, especially with the World Test Championship cycle in focus. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami continues to battle fitness concerns and inconsistent form.

In this context, Arshdeep Singh’s left-arm angle, combined with his ability to swing the ball both ways, becomes a tactical weapon—particularly in English conditions where lateral movement is critical. Having already operated with the Dukes ball during his Kent stint, Arshdeep offers experience that many of his domestic peers lack.

While players like Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Harshit Rana are in contention, none bring Arshdeep’s combination of variety, overseas experience, and proven big-match temperament.

County Stint with Kent: A Crucible for Red-Ball Growth

Despite limited red-ball outings—just 21 First-Class matches with 66 wickets at an average of 30.37—Arshdeep has demonstrated growth that goes beyond numbers. During his 2023 County stint with Kent, he scalped 13 wickets and honed his ability to hit hard lengths and exploit movement.

In an interview with Cricket.com, Arshdeep recalled, “After the Kent stint, I played ODIs in South Africa and got good results hitting hard lengths. A lot of credit goes to the BCCI for pushing me to take up that stint—it helped me improve my red-ball skills immensely.”

This invaluable exposure could make Arshdeep a natural fit in Indian whites—a dream he’s long harbored. “Growing up, you dream of donning the whites and bowling with that red cherry,” he said, revealing his long-standing ambition.

A Glimpse into India’s Potential Test Pace Attack

If selected, Arshdeep could slot in as India’s third seamer behind Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With Shami’s inclusion in doubt, and the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna struggling for rhythm, Arshdeep’s ability to bowl long spells and complement Bumrah with a different angle becomes vital.

More importantly, India has been yearning for a left-arm fast bowler who can consistently threaten top-order batters. Since Zaheer Khan’s exit in 2014, no one has convincingly filled that void. Arshdeep’s rise could signal the end of that search.