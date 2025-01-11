The highly anticipated Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal witnessed an unforgettable moment when India’s young pacer Arshdeep Singh left the cricketing world in awe with a stunning delivery that dismissed Maharashtra’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The left-arm pacer, who had been in scintillating form, showcased his lethal skills in the very first over of Maharashtra's innings, providing a glimpse of the talent that has made him a rising star in Indian cricket.

WHAT A SPELL BY ARSHDEEP SINGH _



- Arshdeep gets Ruturaj in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarters.



Arshdeep is making a big case for Champions Trophy squad _ pic.twitter.com/4R8DXPQvqF January 11, 2025

Arshdeep’s Dream Start to the Game

Punjab, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Arshdeep, opening the bowling for his team, got to work right away. After conceding a boundary off his penultimate delivery, he composed himself to bowl a delivery that will be remembered for years. Gaikwad, who had been in good touch, was caught completely off-guard as Arshdeep delivered an absolute peach.

From over the wicket, Arshdeep angled the ball away from Gaikwad. Expecting the ball to come in, Gaikwad played for an incoming delivery but was beaten on the outside edge. The ball seamed away perfectly and clipped the top of the off stump, sending the bails flying. It was a ball that had all the hallmarks of a masterclass in swing bowling—a delivery that many likened to the legendary Wasim Akram.

A Pivotal Moment in the Match

The dismissal of Gaikwad was a huge blow for Maharashtra, who had relied on their captain to anchor the innings. Gaikwad’s low score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy continued his struggles in the tournament, and Arshdeep had provided Punjab with the perfect start. Arshdeep's delivery immediately set the tone for the match, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable skills.

Arshdeep’s Impact Grows

The left-arm pacer wasn’t done yet. Just moments after sending Gaikwad packing, Arshdeep struck again, removing Maharashtra's number three batter, Siddhesh Veer, for a duck. With Arshdeep on a roll, the pressure mounted on Maharashtra, and the team found themselves reeling at 35 for 2 after 10 overs.

However, Ankit Bawne and Arshin Kulkarni showed resilience, steadying the ship with a solid partnership. By the time of writing, Maharashtra was 35 for 2, with Kulkarni on 8* and Bawne on 17*. Despite the early setbacks, the match was far from over, and the battle for supremacy continued to intensify.

Arshdeep's Growing Reputation

While the game was unfolding, another moment from Arshdeep’s recent performances had been making waves. His stunning delivery in the County Championship earlier this year went viral, with fans and experts alike calling for his inclusion in India’s Test squad. His in-swinging deliveries, reminiscent of the legendary Wasim Akram, had people questioning why the left-arm pacer was missing from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad. Arshdeep’s impressive showings in the T20 World Cup and his remarkable consistency had made him a household name, but his performance in the domestic circuit further solidified his place as a key player for India in all formats.

The Case for Arshdeep in All Formats

There has been growing clamour among fans and analysts for Arshdeep Singh to be included in India’s Test squad. His natural swing, pace, and left-arm angle make him an ideal option for the longer format, particularly in conditions that favour seam bowling. As India’s pace attack continues to evolve, Arshdeep could be the missing piece that bolsters their lineup, alongside stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah.