Arshdeep Singh's Instagram detox: Changes DP, deletes 200+ Instagram posts; Viral Virat Kohli reel also removed

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has sparked widespread curiosity after carrying out a major clean-up of his Instagram profile. The Punjab Kings pacer reportedly deleted more than 200 posts, reducing his total uploads to around 40 and removing several popular reels, photographs and promotional collaborations from public view.

The move quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because one of the deleted posts was Arshdeep's viral reel featuring Virat Kohli. The clip had become one of the most widely shared cricket videos on social media and was viewed millions of times by fans.

Popular Virat Kohli reel no longer visible

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The deleted reel was recorded after India's ODI series win over South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025. In the video, Arshdeep playfully joked with Kohli about missing out on another century, prompting a humorous response from the former India captain.

The interaction resonated strongly with fans and became one of the standout moments from India's post-series celebrations. Its sudden removal has led to speculation among followers about the reason behind Arshdeep's digital overhaul.

Arshdeep Singh has updated his profile picture and removed PBKS from his Instagram bio later tagged them in his bio.

He’s also deleted all his PBKS-related posts. In just the last 24 hours, he removed over 240 posts, his total count dropped from 278 yesterday to just 44 today.… pic.twitter.com/AM3R2igAEX — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) May 25, 2026

Arshdeep has also faced criticism over videos shared on Snapchat, including one that was widely interpreted as mocking Tilak Varma's dark complexion by using the word 'andhera', and another in which he appeared to make fun of Priyansh Arya's teeth. Both clips sparked significant backlash on social media.

Punjab Kings content remains on profile

Soon after the Instagram activity surfaced, social media users claimed Arshdeep had removed all traces of Punjab Kings from his account. However, those reports do not appear to be accurate.

The left-arm pacer still has posts from Punjab Kings on his social media, while several posts linked to his cricket career remain available. The remaining content includes personal photographs, career achievements and selected commercial partnerships.

Social Media Activity Follows Challenging IPL 2026 Season

Arshdeep's Instagram reset comes shortly after IPL 2026, where the fast bowler endured a demanding campaign for Punjab Kings. He picked up 14 wickets in 14 league-stage matches but struggled to maintain his usual economy rate, conceding runs at 10.21 per over as PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The season also brought increased scrutiny, with several performances drawing criticism from fans and analysts.

No official reason provided by Arshdeep Singh

The 27-year-old has not issued any statement explaining the mass deletion of posts, and neither his representatives nor management team have commented publicly on the development.

While the exact reason behind the move remains unknown, the Instagram overhaul has generated significant discussion ahead of India's upcoming international assignments.