Aryavir Sehwag Smashes Navdeep Saini On DPL 2025 Debut: Virender Sehwag’s Son Shines With Fiery Boundaries - Watch

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 witnessed a star-in-the-making as Aryavir Sehwag, son of legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag, made his much-anticipated debut for Central Delhi Kings. Playing against East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 17-year-old announced his arrival with an explosive cameo that set social media buzzing and reminded fans of his father’s fearless batting style.

A Dream Start: Aryavir Sehwag’s Aggressive Debut

Opening the innings in place of Yash Dhull—who joined North Zone for the Duleep Trophy 2025—Aryavir Sehwag began cautiously, taking time to settle in. But soon, the teenager unleashed the trademark Sehwag aggression that Delhi cricket fans know so well.

In the third over, Aryavir smashed India pacer Navdeep Saini for consecutive boundaries, first driving through extra cover before stepping down the track to pierce the gap between long-off and extra cover. The crowd roared in delight, as echoes of Virender Sehwag’s swashbuckling stroke play filled the stadium.

He carried the momentum forward in the fifth over, punishing Rounak Waghela with back-to-back fours. Though his innings ended prematurely on 22 runs off just 16 balls, the intent and confidence he displayed made headlines instantly. The video of Aryavir’s boundaries against Saini has since gone viral, sparking discussions about whether Indian cricket is witnessing the rise of another Sehwag.

Central Delhi Kings’ Big Investment in Aryavir

Aryavir Sehwag entered DPL 2025 as one of the most talked-about youngsters in the auction. Central Delhi Kings invested ₹8 lakh to secure his services, fending off competition from multiple franchises. The teenager, already a member of the Delhi Under-19 squad, has been making waves in age-group cricket with his fearless batting.

What makes his rise even more intriguing is the fact that his younger brother, Vedant Sehwag, is also part of the league, representing West Delhi Lions. With both Sehwag brothers in action, the DPL 2025 has gained extra attention, adding a family rivalry subplot that fans are eager to follow.

Aryavir on His Father’s Legacy and Role Models

While comparisons with Virender Sehwag are inevitable, Aryavir has shown maturity in handling expectations. In a recent interaction, he admitted that playing professional cricket helped him understand his father’s greatness more deeply.

“As I am playing professional cricket for two to three years, I am understanding what kind of a cricketer my dad was. Earlier, dad would say, ghar ki murgi daal barabar, but it is not like that anymore,” Aryavir said with a smile.

Interestingly, when asked to pick his favorite cricketers, the youngster named Shubman Gill over stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, though he ultimately chose Virat Kohli as his top pick. This mix of respecting legends while admiring the new generation reflects the mindset of a modern cricketer—grounded yet ambitious.

Delhi Premier League 2025: A Platform for Rising Stars

The DPL 2025 has quickly established itself as a breeding ground for young talent. Alongside Aryavir’s debut, the auction itself was headline-worthy. Simarjeet Singh emerged as the costliest buy at ₹39 lakh, while mystery spinner Digvesh Singh was snapped up for ₹38 lakh. Kohli’s nephew Aryaveer, a leg-spinner, also earned a contract with South Delhi Superstarz for ₹1 lakh.

Meanwhile, star names continue to add glamour to the league. Rishabh Pant was retained by Purani Dilli 6 as their marquee player, ensuring fan engagement remains sky-high.