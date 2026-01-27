Advertisement
Aryna Sabalenka dominates Iva Jovic to reach Australian Open final four
ARYNA SABALENKA AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Aryna Sabalenka dominates Iva Jovic to reach Australian Open final four

Aryna Sabalenka continued her commanding run at the 2026 Australian Open, cruising into the women’s singles semifinals with a powerful performance against American teenager Iva Jovic.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Aryna Sabalenka dominates Iva Jovic to reach Australian Open final four

Aryna Sabalenka continued her commanding run at the 2026 Australian Open, cruising into the women’s singles semifinals with a powerful performance against American teenager Iva Jovic. In a quarter-final played under sweltering Melbourne heat on Tuesday, Sabalenka overwhelmed the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-0 to book her place in the final four. The world No.1 established an early lead, controlling rallies and dictating play from the baseline before closing out the match in straight sets.

Sabalenka Fueled by Experience and Power

Sabalenka’s victory showcased her blend of experience, aggression and composure, hallmarks that have defined her success at this Grand Slam. With this win, she has now reached her fourth consecutive Australian Open semifinal and continues her quest for a third title in four years in Melbourne.

The Belarusian star raced into a 3-0 lead early in the first set and never looked back, using her powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes to keep Jovic on the defensive. Sabalenka converted multiple break points and dominated the second set, leaving her young opponent with few answers.

Jovic’s Breakthrough and Growth

While the result was one-sided, Jovic’s run to her first Grand Slam quarter-final marked a breakthrough in her young career. The American teenager reached this stage after impressive wins, including a commanding victory over seasoned campaigner Yulia Putintseva earlier in the tournament.

Sabalenka praised Jovic’s game after the match, highlighting the challenges posed by rising young talents on the WTA Tour and acknowledging the learning curve for emerging players who test the sport’s elite.

Next Up

Sabalenka will now face Ukrainian veteran Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. Svitolina secured her place by posting an impressive win over Coco Gauff earlier in the quarter-finals, setting up a compelling last-four clash. Play at Melbourne Park has been affected by extreme heat, with temperatures prompting the tournament’s Extreme Heat Protocol, highlighting the physical challenges faced by competitors throughout the event.

