'As he is a child, we have decided to': BCCI permits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with him on England and Ireland tour, will cover all costs

The fifteen year old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has carved his name into cricketing folklore by securing his spot as the youngest ever cricketer to be named in India's senior national setup. The teenage prodigy's breathtaking talent earned him selection in the T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. In a show of immense trust in his potential, the national selectors have also included the youngster in the squad for the Asian Games scheduled for later this year.

A Caring Approach for a Teen Prodigy

Understanding the extraordinary pressure of introducing a teenage cricketer to the demands of international competition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken a compassionate step to ease his transition. The governing body has officially permitted the young batsman's parents to accompany him on his maiden overseas tours.

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His father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, and mother, Aarti Sooryavanshi, will travel alongside him to Ireland and England. This arrangement will provide a vital emotional support system and a familiar environment as the teenager takes his historic first steps on the international stage.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained the board's decision:

"As he is a child, we have decided to allow his parents to accompany him to Ireland and England, so that they can be with him and help him settle in the new environment. The Board will cover all their expenses," Saikia told Sportstar.

India A tour currently

Sooryavanshi is currently stationed in Sri Lanka, where he is gaining crucial exposure with the India A squad in an ongoing tri nation series. Even at this early stage, the prodigy is playing under an intense and ever growing public spotlight. By ensuring his parents are nearby, the BCCI leadership aims to shield the young batsman from external distractions, allowing him to stay grounded and focus entirely on his game.

Official India T20I Squad Configurations

The BCCI has confirmed the official squads under the newly appointed captaincy of Shreyas Iyer:

India Squad for the Tour of England: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India Squad for the Tour of Ireland: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India Squad for the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.