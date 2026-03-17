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NewsCricketAsad Akhtar’s ‘no-ball of the year’ goes viral, sparks Amir flashback in Pakistan T20 Cup
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Asad Akhtar’s ‘no-ball of the year’ goes viral, sparks Amir flashback in Pakistan T20 Cup

Asad Akhtar’s huge no-ball in National T20 Cup goes viral, drawing comparisons with Mohammad Amir’s 2010 controversy.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Asad Akhtar’s exaggerated no-ball has become one of the most viral moments from Pakistan’s National T20 Cup.
  • Despite the costly over, Karachi Blues secured a dominant 57-run victory in Peshawar.
  • The incident has reignited comparisons with past controversies while highlighting technical gaps in emerging bowlers.
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Asad Akhtar’s ‘no-ball of the year’ goes viral, sparks Amir flashback in Pakistan T20 CupAsad Akhtar’s massive no-ball in the National T20 Cup has gone viral, drawing comparisons with past controversies despite Karachi Blues’ dominant win. Photo Credit – X

A bizarre no-ball from Pakistan fast bowler Asad Akhtar has gone viral during the National T20 Cup clash between Karachi Blues and Lahore Blues in Peshawar. The delivery, where his front foot landed way beyond the crease, quickly drew comparisons with Mohammad Amir’s infamous 2010 Lord’s no-ball, triggering debate across cricket circles. Despite the blunder, Karachi Blues still secured a dominant 57-run win, keeping the focus on both the viral moment and the match result.

Also Read: Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Rohit-Gill controversy erupts, Pakistan pacer’s no-ball goes viral

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In an era where every frame is dissected on social media, Akhtar’s delivery stood out for its sheer scale. This wasn’t a marginal overstep. His front foot was significantly ahead of the line, making it one of the most exaggerated no-balls seen in recent domestic cricket.

The incident gained traction because:

  • Visual shock value made it instantly shareable
  • Comparisons with past controversies amplified interest
  • Ongoing scrutiny of Pakistan’s domestic cricket standards

The clip has been widely circulated, turning a routine domestic fixture into a talking point across cricket platforms.

Comparisons with Mohammad Amir: fair or forced?

Any unusual no-ball in Pakistan cricket inevitably brings back memories of the 2010 spot-fixing scandal involving Mohammad Amir at Lord’s. However, drawing a direct parallel here requires caution.

Akhtar’s case appears to be a technical error rather than anything sinister. Young fast bowlers often struggle with:

  • Overstepping due to rhythm issues
  • Misjudging run-up length under pressure
  • Lack of match experience at higher levels

Unlike Amir’s case, which had proven off-field implications, Akhtar’s delivery seems to fall squarely in the category of poor execution.

A tough outing, but not the full story

Akhtar’s numbers from the match reflect a difficult outing:

  • 1 over
  • 21 runs conceded
  • 2 wides and 2 no-balls

For a young pacer still finding his feet, such overs can happen. His overall T20 record remains modest, with limited wickets and a relatively high economy rate, pointing to a work-in-progress phase rather than a finished product.

This is where context matters. One viral moment does not define a bowler’s trajectory. If anything, such incidents often become learning checkpoints early in a career.

Karachi Blues dominate despite the blip

What makes this story more layered is that the no-ball had zero impact on the match outcome.

Karachi Blues posted a strong 206/3 after being put in to bat, led by:

  • Saad Baig’s unbeaten 72 off 37 balls
  • Ahsan Ali’s steady 39
  • Contributions from Shah Raza Naqvi and Usman Rahim

In response, Lahore Blues were bowled out for 149 in 17.3 overs.

Jahandad Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani were the standout performers, picking up four wickets each and sealing a comprehensive 57-run win.

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Akash Kharade

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