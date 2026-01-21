Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009221https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/asalanka-to-lead-as-sri-lanka-name-17-member-squad-for-england-odis-3009221.html
NewsCricketAsalanka To Lead As Sri Lanka Name 17-Member Squad For England ODIs
SRI LANKA VS ENGLAND ODI SQUAD

Asalanka To Lead As Sri Lanka Name 17-Member Squad For England ODIs

Sri Lanka on Wednesday named a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asalanka To Lead As Sri Lanka Name 17-Member Squad For England ODIsImage Credit:- X

Sri Lanka on Wednesday named a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which is set to begin on January 22 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Charith Asalanka Retains Captaincy

Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side in the white-ball format. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, Sri Lanka have largely opted for continuity, sticking with a familiar core from their previous ODI assignment. A total of 14 players from Sri Lanka’s last ODI series against Pakistan have retained their places, highlighting the team management’s intent to persist with the same group despite a 3-0 series defeat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The squad features a few notable additions, including Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, and Milan Rathnayake, strengthening the side with added experience and depth. Sri Lanka boast a solid batting line-up featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, and Sadeera Samarawickrama. The middle order is further bolstered by Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

Balanced Bowling Attack

Sri Lanka’s bowling unit offers a well-rounded combination of pace and spin. The pace attack will be led by Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga. Spin duties will be handled by Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, along with Wellalage’s left-arm spin.

Focus on World Cup Preparation

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 on the horizon, Sri Lanka will be eager to make a strong statement on home soil. Following the ODI series, Sri Lanka and England will also contest a five-match T20I series, scheduled just days before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

electronics
Trending Earbuds For Everyday Use
indian military power
'Military Power Stands As Ultimate Arbiter': IAF Chief's Explosive Warning
Technology
Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ?-Details Here
Chennai
Chennai: Woman Killed In Madurai LIC Fire, Colleague Arrested
winter jackets
Winter Jackets And Hoodies On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
hair straightener
Top Hair Straightener Every Woman Should Own
Jaguar Car Crash news
Speeding Jaguar Crashed Into Truck In Noida: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed
men sneakers
Men’s Casual Sneakers On Amazon With Great Republic Day Sale Live
aircraft crash
Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College
Technology
OnePlus Dismanting? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Responds