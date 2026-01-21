Asalanka To Lead As Sri Lanka Name 17-Member Squad For England ODIs

Sri Lanka on Wednesday named a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which is set to begin on January 22 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Charith Asalanka Retains Captaincy

Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side in the white-ball format. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, Sri Lanka have largely opted for continuity, sticking with a familiar core from their previous ODI assignment. A total of 14 players from Sri Lanka’s last ODI series against Pakistan have retained their places, highlighting the team management’s intent to persist with the same group despite a 3-0 series defeat.

The squad features a few notable additions, including Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, and Milan Rathnayake, strengthening the side with added experience and depth. Sri Lanka boast a solid batting line-up featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, and Sadeera Samarawickrama. The middle order is further bolstered by Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

Balanced Bowling Attack

Sri Lanka’s bowling unit offers a well-rounded combination of pace and spin. The pace attack will be led by Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga. Spin duties will be handled by Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, along with Wellalage’s left-arm spin.

Focus on World Cup Preparation

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 on the horizon, Sri Lanka will be eager to make a strong statement on home soil. Following the ODI series, Sri Lanka and England will also contest a five-match T20I series, scheduled just days before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.