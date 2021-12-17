हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Steve Smith falls short of 28th Test ton but Marnus Labuschagne completes his sixth on Day 2

Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to complete his sixth Test century before falling leg-before to Ollie Robinson for 103 off 305 balls with 8 boundaries. 

Ashes 2021: Steve Smith falls short of 28th Test ton but Marnus Labuschagne completes his sixth on Day 2
Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith (right) en route to scoring 93 on Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test. (Source: Twitter)

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith fell seven runs short off a 28th Test century but teammate complete his sixth ton as hosts reached 390/7 after the second session’s play on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Ashes Test in Adelaide on Friday (December 17). Smith fell leg-before to James Anderson for 93 (201b, 12x4, 1x6), who added another one before the tea break by sending back Alex Carey for 51 (107b, 7x4) after his maiden Test fifty.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to complete his sixth Test century before falling leg-before to Ollie Robinson for 103 off 305 balls with 8 boundaries. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular test skipper Pat Cummins has been allowed to return home in Sydney, the team said on Friday, after missing the ongoing second Ashes test in Adelaide for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Cummins was ruled out hours before the start of the pink-ball test against England after dining in the same restaurant as the positive case on Wednesday night. The 28-year old produced a negative test result on Thursday and has been cleared by South Australia`s SA Health to return home by a chartered flight, Cricket Australia said.

“Under the plan approved by SA Health, he will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight,” the CA said.

“Cricket Australia will continue to consult with SA Health to ensure compliance with the plan. He will continue to observe all isolation requirements in NSW.”

Steve Smith stepped up as Australia’s stand-in captain in Adelaide but the hosts, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series, will hope to welcome Cummins back in squad for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021AshesSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneJames AndersonAlex CareyAustraliaEngland
Next
Story

CS vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 match at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo at 7:30 PM IST December 17

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Akhilesh Yadav targeted BJP