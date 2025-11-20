Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987492https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ashes-2025-26-1st-test-live-streaming-how-to-watch-australia-vs-england-in-india-2987492.html
NewsCricket
ASHES 2025 LIVE STREAMING

Ashes 2025–26 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Australia VS England In India

Ben Stokes leads a full-strength England squad that will be determined to end their long wait for a Test win on Australian soil. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 10:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The opening Test between Australia and England will start on Friday, 21 November at Optus Stadium in Perth.
  • Steve Smith will captain the hosts in the first Test as he steps in for the injured Pat Cummins.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashes 2025–26 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Australia VS England In IndiaCredits - Twitter

The 2025–26 Ashes series is all set to begin on Friday, 21 November, with Perth hosting the opening Test at the Optus Stadium. As Australia and England prepare to renew their iconic rivalry, both teams will be eager to start the campaign on a winning note. However, Australia enter the match as slight favourites.

Steve Smith will captain the hosts in the first Test as he steps in for the injured Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowling group will also be without Josh Hazlewood, making this the first time since 2022 that the side will play a home Test without both Cummins and Hazlewood. Brendan Doggett is set to make his debut in Perth, while opener Jake Weatherald is expected to address Australia’s issues at the top of the order.

Amid the absence of a few senior players, the return of Cameron Green offers Australia a timely boost.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet 9 Players That Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Ben Stokes leads a full-strength England squad that will be determined to end their long wait for a Test win on Australian soil. England have not won a Test in Australia since the 2010–11 Ashes. Across the last three Ashes tours down under, they have suffered 13 defeats with their best outcome being two draws. The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are fit and ready, and they are set to take the field together for only the second time in their careers.

Match Details: Australia vs England 1st Test Ashes 2025–26

The opening Test between Australia and England will start on Friday, 21 November at Optus Stadium in Perth. Play begins at 10:50 am local time, which corresponds to 7:50 am IST.

Where to Watch the Ashes 2025–26 1st Test in India

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the Ashes 2025–26 will be available on JioHotstar for viewers across the country.

Ashes 2025–26 Schedule with India Timings
First Test – Optus Stadium, Perth

Dates: 21 to 25 November
UK Start Time: 2.30 AM GMT
India Start Time: 8.00 AM IST

Second Test – Gabba, Brisbane

Dates: 4 to 8 December
UK Start Time: 4.30 AM GMT
India Start Time: 10.00 AM IST

Third Test – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Dates: 17 to 21 December
UK Start Time: 12.00 AM GMT
India Start Time: 5.30 AM IST

Fourth Test – MCG, Melbourne

Dates: 26 to 30 December
UK Start Time: 11.30 PM GMT on 25 December
India Start Time: 5.00 AM IST on 26 December

Fifth Test – SCG, Sydney

Dates: 4 to 8 January
UK Start Time: 11.30 PM GMT on 3 January
India Start Time: 5.00 AM IST on 4 January

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Orry
Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? The Guy Known For Elite-Bollywood Parties
Bihar Politics
Who Is Upendra Kushwaha? His Son Joins Bihar Cabinet Without Contesting Polls
West Bengal elections 2026
After Blooming Lotus In Bihar, Can BJP Breach Mamata's Empire In 2026
India UNSC Bid
India’s UNSC Bid With Veto Power Gets Strong Backing – Will It Finally Happen?
CCRAS
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT At ccras.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
Board exams
Board Exams Vs Skills: Should India Change Its Education Model?
realme gt 8 pro
Realme GT 8 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And What’s First Time
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 20.11.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 20-11-2025: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT
Nepal Gen-Z protests
Fresh Gen-Z Protests Rock Nepal; Curfew Imposed In Bara District