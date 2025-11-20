Ashes 2025–26 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Australia VS England In India

The 2025–26 Ashes series is all set to begin on Friday, 21 November, with Perth hosting the opening Test at the Optus Stadium. As Australia and England prepare to renew their iconic rivalry, both teams will be eager to start the campaign on a winning note. However, Australia enter the match as slight favourites.

Steve Smith will captain the hosts in the first Test as he steps in for the injured Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowling group will also be without Josh Hazlewood, making this the first time since 2022 that the side will play a home Test without both Cummins and Hazlewood. Brendan Doggett is set to make his debut in Perth, while opener Jake Weatherald is expected to address Australia’s issues at the top of the order.

Amid the absence of a few senior players, the return of Cameron Green offers Australia a timely boost.

Ben Stokes leads a full-strength England squad that will be determined to end their long wait for a Test win on Australian soil. England have not won a Test in Australia since the 2010–11 Ashes. Across the last three Ashes tours down under, they have suffered 13 defeats with their best outcome being two draws. The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are fit and ready, and they are set to take the field together for only the second time in their careers.

Match Details: Australia vs England 1st Test Ashes 2025–26

The opening Test between Australia and England will start on Friday, 21 November at Optus Stadium in Perth. Play begins at 10:50 am local time, which corresponds to 7:50 am IST.

Where to Watch the Ashes 2025–26 1st Test in India

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the Ashes 2025–26 will be available on JioHotstar for viewers across the country.

Ashes 2025–26 Schedule with India Timings

First Test – Optus Stadium, Perth

Dates: 21 to 25 November

UK Start Time: 2.30 AM GMT

India Start Time: 8.00 AM IST

Second Test – Gabba, Brisbane

Dates: 4 to 8 December

UK Start Time: 4.30 AM GMT

India Start Time: 10.00 AM IST

Third Test – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Dates: 17 to 21 December

UK Start Time: 12.00 AM GMT

India Start Time: 5.30 AM IST

Fourth Test – MCG, Melbourne

Dates: 26 to 30 December

UK Start Time: 11.30 PM GMT on 25 December

India Start Time: 5.00 AM IST on 26 December

Fifth Test – SCG, Sydney

Dates: 4 to 8 January

UK Start Time: 11.30 PM GMT on 3 January

India Start Time: 5.00 AM IST on 4 January