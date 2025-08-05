AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025: England will aim to reclaim the Ashes on Australian soil for the first time since the 2010-11 series when they tour Australia this winter. The five-match Test series, part of the 2025-26 World Test Championship cycle, promises high-octane drama, fierce rivalries, and another chapter in cricket’s greatest contest.

A Painful History in Australia Since 2010-11

It has been 15 years since Sir Andrew Strauss led England to a memorable 3-1 series win in Australia. Since then, England's record Down Under has been dismal. In the last three Ashes tours to Australia, England have failed to win a single Test match, with Australia dominating across all conditions and venues.

How the Last Ashes Series Ended: A Controversial Classic

The 2023 Ashes series in England ended in a 2-2 draw, but not without drama. Australia took a 2-0 lead after a tense win at Edgbaston and a fiery encounter at Lord’s—marked by the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey. The dismissal sparked outrage across England and even reached political leaders, while tensions flared between MCC members and Australian players in the Long Room.

Despite the chaos, England clawed back with a win at Headingley and were on the verge of victory at Old Trafford before rain intervened. The series concluded with Stuart Broad taking the final wicket in his farewell Test, ensuring the teams finished level.

Ashes 2025-26 Fixtures - Full Schedule and Venues

The five-match Ashes series will begin on November 21, 2025, and conclude on January 8, 2026. Here's the full schedule:

1st Test: Nov 21–25 at Optus Stadium, Perth (2:30am UK time)

2nd Test (Day/Night) Pink Ball: Dec 4–8 at The Gabba, Brisbane (4:30am UK time)

3rd Test: Dec 17–21 at Adelaide Oval (12:00am UK time)

4th Test: Dec 25–29 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (11:30pm UK time)

5th Test: Jan 4–8 at Sydney Cricket Ground (11:30pm UK time)

The second Test will be a pink-ball day/night match at The Gabba, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Leadership & Strategy: McCullum and Stokes vs Cummins and Co.

England’s charge will be led by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, with Harry Brook serving as vice-captain—marking a shift in team dynamics and signaling Brook’s growing leadership role. Australia, on the other hand, remain stable with Pat Cummins continuing as captain. Steven Smith and Travis Head will assist as vice-captains under head coach Andrew McDonald.

With momentum from their comeback in the 2023 series and a new vice-captain in Harry Brook, England will hope to finally crack the code in Australia. However, history, hostile conditions, and an experienced Australian unit stand in their way. The stage is set for another unforgettable Ashes showdown.