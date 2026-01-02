Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc On Cusp Of History, Could Surpass Rangana Herath For This MASSIVE Record

Australia's talismanic bowler Mitchell Starc will aim to cap off the Ashes 2025-26 on a high when he takes the field on January 4 for the final match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, standing just six wickets away from creating history as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket.

Starc is on a golden patch in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. He has taken 26 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 17.42. Due to his remarkable performances in Perth and Brisbane, the 35-year-old pacer has been awarded the Player of the Match title in both Test matches. Other than Starc, no other bowler has even touched the 20-wicket mark.

The 35-year-old Starc made his Test debut for Australia against New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane, on December 1, 2011, in the first match of a two-Test series, taking two wickets in the match and receiving his Baggy Green from Richie Benaud.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Starc has taken 428 wickets in 104 matches since his debut. His bowling average is 26.43, and the Australian legend has taken 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Currently, former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath is the most successful left-arm bowler, having claimed 433 wickets from 93 Tests at an average of 28.0. If Starc takes six wickets, he will surpass Herath to become the highest left-arm Test wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, Starc had an exceptional record in 2025, playing 11 matches and taking the most wickets at 55 at an average of 17.32. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul to his name.

He also made a bold decision to retire from T20 internationals to keep himself fit for the red-ball challenge. However, he will continue playing T20 Leagues like IPL and BBL. Starc will represent the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.