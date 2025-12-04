Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc’s Golden-Duck Double Strike Rocks England Under Pink-Ball Lights

Day 1 of the Ashes 2025-26 Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba lit up in spectacular fashion as Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery opening spell that dismantled England’s top order within minutes. Known globally as a pink-ball specialist, Starc once again showcased why he remains one of the most feared left-arm quicks in modern Test cricket. Under the Gabba lights, he produced movement, precision, and intimidation in equal measure—writing another unforgettable chapter in Ashes history. England, having opted to bat first in the second Test, hoped to make early inroads into a long match. Instead, the visitors were rocked almost immediately, thanks to Starc’s explosive new-ball brilliance.

Ben Duckett Falls for Golden Duck as Starc Strikes Early

The moment that ignited the stadium came off the final ball of Starc’s first over. Clocking 142.2 kph, he unleashed a full, late-swinging delivery that tempted Ben Duckett into a hesitant poke. The ball kissed the edge and flew sharply to Marnus Labuschagne, who dived forward at first slip to complete a clean catch. Duckett walked back for a golden duck, England were 0–1, and Starc had delivered yet another statement in a series where early wickets have become his signature.

The dismissal also marked Starc’s third first-over wicket of the series, reinforcing his unmatched command with the pink ball when conditions favour swing.

Back-to-Back Strikes Leave England in Crisis

If England thought the early blow was recoverable, Starc had other plans. In his very next over, he sent Ollie Pope packing with a delivery that moved just enough to induce an inside edge onto the stumps. In the blink of an eye, England were tottering at 5–2, their top order shredded before the contest had even begun.

The Gabba, already known as a fortress for Australian cricket, erupted as Starc continued to hunt relentlessly on a pitch offering bounce and movement under lights. England, meanwhile, found themselves scrambling for composure as Australia’s fast-bowling cartel tightened the noose.

Starc Nears Historic Milestone, Equals Wasim Akram’s Record

Beyond the immediate match impact, Starc’s double strike carried massive historical weight. His early breakthroughs ensured he became:

The first bowler ever to take 20 pink-ball Test wickets against a single opponent, underlining his dominance in day-night cricket.

Joint-highest left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket, tying Pakistani legend Wasim Akram with 414 Test wickets.

Starc reached the milestone in just 102 Tests, surpassing Akram’s record pace of 104 matches. One more wicket would make him the most successful left-arm pacer in Test history, a testament to his longevity, skill, and big-match temperament.

Australia’s Statement of Intent in the Ashes 2025-26

For Australia, the early blows weren’t merely wickets—they were a strong message. Even without several frontline seamers, the hosts’ attack continues to operate with ruthless efficiency. Starc’s mastery of early swing conditions reaffirmed why he remains a central figure in Australia’s Ashes dominance.

As the pink ball glowed against the Brisbane sky and England’s top order fell apart, the second Test began with all the hallmarks of another gripping Ashes spectacle.