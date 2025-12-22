Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc Throws Support Behind Nathan Lyon Following Injury In 3rd Test

Mitchell Starc has thrown his support behind veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, expressing confidence that the 36-year-old has the desire and resilience to return to Test cricket following a hamstring injury sustained during the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide. Lyon was forced off the field on the final morning after diving to stop a ball at long leg. He later went for scans and was seen leaving and returning to the ground on crutches, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“Really unfortunate for him. I’m sure it’s a tough one to take,” Starc said. “He contributed a lot in this Test match, so he should first and foremost enjoy the moment. He’s helped us get to this victory.”

Starc added that Lyon’s recent experiences with injury mean he understands the demands of rehabilitation. “He’s obviously had a layoff with his calf through England, so he’s more on board with the fast bowlers in terms of what rehab takes. I think he’s still got that hunger to give more to Australia. Hopefully, it’s not a huge layoff. Obviously disappointed for him, but fingers crossed he’s back sooner rather than later.”

Lyon’s milestone-filled return before injury

Despite missing the Brisbane Test, Lyon made an immediate impact on his return, finishing the match with five wickets. He struck twice in the first innings to overtake Glenn McGrath and become Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Lyon then ripped through England’s middle order on the fourth afternoon, removing Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley to put Australia firmly in control.

Australia tighten grip on Ashes and WTC

Australia sealed the Adelaide Test midway through the final day, with Scott Boland taking the final wicket as England were bowled out for 352 in their second innings. The win gave Australia a 3–0 lead in the five-match Ashes series. Starc, meanwhile, dismissed any concerns about his own workload. “Feeling good, ready to go,” he said. “I think my average speed was better than anyone’s, so good to go.”

The victory keeps Australia atop the ICC World Test Championship standings with a perfect record from six matches in the current cycle, leaving them well placed to push for a third consecutive final at Lord’s in 2027. Australia last lifted the Test mace in 2023, defeating India in the final.