Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja, Mark Wood OUT, Will Jacks IN As England And Australia Announce Team For Pink Ball Test In Gabba

The Ashes 2025-26 heads to Brisbane with both teams forced into key changes. Australia have suffered a significant setback as senior opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Test due to a lingering back injury. Meanwhile, England have brought in all-rounder Will Jacks as they attempt to level the series after a heavy defeat in Perth.

Australia’s Opening Crisis Deepens

Khawaja had been battling back spasms since the first Test and was unable to recover in time despite a light training session at the Gabba. The 38-year-old has long been a pillar at the top of the order, and his absence leaves Australia scrambling once again to find stability against England’s pace attack under pink-ball conditions.

During the series opener, Australia already relied on makeshift options like Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head to open the innings. With Khawaja sidelined, selectors are likely to repeat the temporary solution or test a fresh partner alongside Steve Smith at the top.

Even Labuschagne, a close friend and long-time teammate, admitted that Khawaja’s value to the side is immense, calling him “the rock at the top” in recent years. But he also stressed that selection decisions are entirely performance-based during such a high-stakes series.

England Hand Will Jacks Big Responsibility

England have named only one alteration from the lineup that lost inside two days in Perth, Will Jacks comes in for the injured Mark Wood. For the versatile all-rounder, this marks a major milestone as he earns his first Ashes appearance.

Jacks can contribute with calm middle-order runs and handy off-spin, making him a flexible option for captain Ben Stokes’ aggressive style. He acknowledged the significance of the moment, describing it as a dream to play an Ashes Test away from home, something he never expected to come so soon.

England trail the five-match series 0-1 and now rely on this reshuffled XI to bring the contest back to life.

England playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.