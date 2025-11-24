Ashes 2025: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Second Test, Return Expected Later In Series

Australia are set to be without senior fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series, as the pacer continues rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the update on Monday, noting that while the setback rules him out in the short term, Hazlewood is expected to return later in the series.

Injury Status and Recovery Timeline

Hazlewood initially suffered a hamstring strain while representing New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Ashes opener. The injury prevented him from taking part in the first Test and has now ruled him out of the second, scheduled at the Gabba.

Coach McDonald offered cautious optimism regarding his progress: “He’s currently navigating the first phase of rehab. Once we have more clarity on how he responds over the coming weeks, we’ll communicate a clearer timeline. What we can say is he should be available at some point during the series.”

"I know that he'll be available at some point during the series. We've got a little bit of that early rehab to go through to formulate where he may plug into the series, but we expect him to take some part in the series,” he added.

Impact on Australia’s Bowling Attack

Hazlewood’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in Australia’s pace unit. His control, accuracy and experience have long been a cornerstone of the team's red-ball strategy, particularly in home conditions.

Mitchell Starc is expected to shoulder extra responsibility.

Selection discussions may intensify if captain Pat Cummins, recovering from his own fitness concerns, is not cleared in time.

This reshuffling of roles could open the door for fringe fast bowlers or all-rounders, depending on pitch and workload management considerations.

England’s Window of Opportunity

Hazlewood’s absence may be seen as an advantage for England, especially early in the series where momentum can often define the narrative. His ability to build sustained pressure with consistent lines has historically troubled England’s top order, making his unavailability a psychological boost for the visitors.